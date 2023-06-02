Since their last championship in 2008, the Buffalo Bandits have reached the National Lacrosse League Finals three times, with losses in 2016, 2019 and 2022.

Three players remain on the roster who were part of all three of those Bandits team, and they essentially serve as three pillars of the franchise: Forward Dhane Smith, transition player Nick Weiss and defenseman and captain Steve Priolo.

The trio get another chance at their first championship Saturday at KeyBank Center in a decisive Game 3 against the Colorado Mammoth. Faceoff is at 7:30 p.m. (WNLO, ESPN+, WGR 550 AM).

Combined, the three have played in 462 regular season games for the Bandits and 70 playoff games. Priolo is one of four players in team history with 200 or more regular season games. They are among only seven players in franchise history to appear in more than 20 playoff games.

Smith is a two-time league MVP, holds the league single-season record for assists with 94 and is four points away from becoming the fourth player in league history with 150 playoff points. Priolo has been a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year six times and is second in playoff loose ball recoveries in team history. Weiss scored the game-winning goal in Game 1 of last year’s final.

Coach John Tavares has spoken about the frustration of “not finishing the job” in the finals. His team has an opportunity Saturday to finish.

The Bandits were swept in the best-of-three finals by Saskatchewan in 2016 and Calgary in 2019. Last season, Buffalo won Game 1 at home, lost at Colorado and then lost Game 3 at home.

This year, the Bandits won the first game of the series last Saturday at home, 13-12, and then lost at Colorado, 16-10, on Monday, setting up a winner-take-all finale at KeyBank Center for the second year in a row.

Here’s a look at the three pillars:

Dhane Smith

Pos.: Forward.

Age: 31.

Acquired: First-round selection (fifth overall) in the 2012 NLL entry draft.

Career regular season games: 161.

Career regular season totals: 346 goals, 604 assists, 950 points.

Career playoff games: 24.

Career playoff totals: 54 goals, 91 assists, 145 points.

2022-23 regular season: 36 goals, 96 assists, 132 points.

2023 playoffs: 13 goals, 27 assists, 40 points.

Steve Priolo

Pos.: Defense.

Age: 34.

Acquired: Second-round selection (21st overall) in the 2009 draft.

Career regular season games: 200.

Career regular season totals: 52 goals, 147 assists, 199 points, 1,217 loose balls.

Career playoff games: 26.

Career playoff totals: 6 goals, 18 assists, 173 loose balls.

2022-23 regular season: 3 goals, 16 assists, 19 points, 143 loose balls.

2023 playoffs: 2 goals, 4 assists, 44 loose balls.

Nick Weiss

Pos.: Transition.

Age: 30.

Acquired: From Vancouver in September 2014 along with a first-round pick in the 2014 draft, a second-round pick in the 2015 draft and a first-round pick in the 2018 draft in exchange for Rory Smith, Eric Penney and a second-round pick in the 2014 draft.

Career regular season games: 111 with Bandits, 126 total.

Career regular season totals: 43 goals, 62 assists, 105 points.

Career playoff games: 20.

Career playoff totals: 4 goals, 13 assists, 17 points.

2022-23 regular season: 6 goals, 14 assists, 20 points.

2023 playoffs: 0 goals, 5 assists, 5 points.