The Buffalo Bandits are one victory away from returning to the National Lacrosse League Finals.

The Bandits took Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final series with a 14-5 victory against the Toronto Rock on Friday at KeyBank Center.

The five goals allowed equals Buffalo’s fewest goals allowed in a playoff game.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Saturday in Toronto with a 7 p.m. faceoff (ESPN+, WGR 550 AM).

With a win, the Bandits will move to the finals for the 12th time in franchise history. If necessary, Game 3 would be May 20 at KeyBank Center.

Josh Byrne had five goals and two assists to lead the Bandits. Dhane Smith added eight assists. Tehoka Nanticoke and Chris Cloutier each had two goals.

Matt Vinc made 52 saves on 57 shots to set the franchise record for save percentage in a playoff game at .912. Vinc was making his league-record 41st postseason appearance.

The Rock scored three goals in the first quarter and Vinc and the Bandits allowed just two goals over the final three quarters and none in the third.

Toronto’s Tom Schreiber, who was fourth in the NLL in goals and points in the regular season, returned to the lineup after missing a quarterfinal win against Halifax because of an upper body injury. Schreiber had a game-high 17 shots and scored two goals.

The night got an emotional start with a moment of silence for the victims of the Tops supermarket massacre and a video featuring members of the Bandits, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins and others.

Thirty seconds in, Byrne scored the first goal of the game. Schreiber answered for Toronto at 10:22.

Nanticoke then scored with 6:41 remaining in the first quarter to give the Bandits a 2-1 lead. They never trailed the rest of the game.

Toronto got to one-goal deficits twice in the period at 3-2 and 4-3.

Byrne scored twice in 39 seconds in the second to give the Bandits a 6-3 edge with 5:35 remaining in the half. Nanticoke’s second of the game put Buffalo ahead 7-4 heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Bandits blanked the Rock and scored six goals to put the game out of reach. Goals by Chase Fraser, Ian MacKay, Byrne, Kyle Buchanan, Byrne again and Cloutier on the power play gave Buffalo a 13-4 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Schreiber scored for Toronto in the fourth quarter and Cloutier, again on the power play, closed the scoring with 6:28 remaining.

Expect the teams to come out fired up for Game 2 after two slashing penalties and four roughing penalties in the fourth quarter with all four roughing calls coming in the final three minutes. The Bandits’ Nick Weiss and the Rock’s Mitch de Snoo, a former Bandit, were called for roughing with 19 seconds remaining.