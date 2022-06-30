Bandits still dealing with championship loss as NLL awards revealed; offseason changes loom

Change, although difficult, is upon the horizon for the Buffalo Bandits.

After the league announced its end of season awards, the Bandits had three members earn a title: General Manager of the Year for Steve Dietrich, Goaltender of the Year for Matt Vinc and MVP for Dhane Smith. But even with the honors, Buffalo is still recovering from the championship loss against Colorado on June 18.

Another championship just out of reach for Bandits It was another year so close, yet so far away from an NLL Championship returning to Buffalo.

“It’s like I’m waiting to wake up from a nightmare,” Bandits captain Steve Priolo said. “It doesn’t feel real yet, it almost hasn’t sunk in.”

Buffalo finished its season at 14-4, tying a franchise record from the 2019 season – when the Bandits lost to Calgary in the NLL Championship series 2-0. The team still expressed its frustration of a growing pattern, and not “finishing the job,” as head coach John Tavares said.

“Hopefully, it breaks open one of these times,” Dietrich said. “But I think it showed that we need to be a little grittier and a little tougher.”

Dietrich won his third GM of the Year award. Dietrich, who also won in 2016 and 2019, is now tied with Saskatchewan Rush GM Derek Keenan for most all-time.

Dietrich has started the process of moving into the offseason, particularly with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs expansion less than two weeks away. He said this particular Bandits team was a close group, and making decisions for contract extensions and trades isn’t going to be an easy process.

“I think it would be a more friendly conversation after a win,” Dietrich said. “But it’s something that, during the season, we talked about.”

One positive note Dietrich was happy to share was that Vinc, the eight-time NLL Goaltender of the Year, should return to Buffalo next season.

“All systems look like he’s coming back,” Dietrich said. “We’ve reiterated to him how important he is to the organization. … There’s nowhere else he’d rather play.”

Bandits' Matt Vinc wins eighth NLL Goaltender of the Year award Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc was named the Goaltender of the Year as the National Lacrosse League continued to announce its end-of-season awards Wednesday.

Vinc won the award with an .807 save percentage during the regular season, finishing with 10.10 goals allowed per game. He also achieved his 13,000th career minute, 130th regular-season win and 9,000th save. Vinc was nominated for the league MVP.

“In my opinion, he should have won MVP,” Smith said. “He’s our backbone. He’s one of those guys where, once we got him, we went from a good team to a great team.”

Smith earned a record-breaking 94 assists and 41 goals during the regular season. It’s his second time receiving the MVP honor, and he is one of five players to earn it twice.

Smith also was part of the 2016 and 2019 championship runs, and still feels the weight of this season’s loss. He didn’t expect to learn as much as he did, but the frustrations he felt losing the championship haven’t left his mind.

“I think about it all the time,” Smith said. “I go back to the game, and also (think), ‘What would I be doing right now if we won the championship?’ on a daily basis.”

Q&A with Bandits coach John Tavares as team readies for NLL championship game His No. 11 hangs in the rafters of KeyBank Center. He was the player every kid with a lacrosse stick in Buffalo dreamed of becoming. And he’s one win away from his first NLL championship as a head coach.

As the Bandits start to put the season in the past, questions about what is coming linger. Buffalo expects Vinc to return, but other players facing free agency are still uncertain.

Buffalo is an older team, but is expecting new roles for younger players to come to fruition. After Tehoka Nanticoke received an All-Rookie team honor, he is expected to continue making strides toward becoming a top-level player alongside the veterans.

“I expect (Nanticoke) to have another good season,” Priolo said. “He came into the team as if he was there forever, and you kind of forget that it was his first season in the NLL.”

Dietrich also faces the recent decision to leave hometown favorite Connor Fields unprotected in the NLL Expansion Draft on July 7. The choice to surrender Fields came from the amount of depth on one side of the box, making Chase Fraser the final protected player. The GM still thinks it's possible to keep Fields in Buffalo, depending on who Las Vegas selects.

“It was a tough call with (Fields),” Dietrich said. “We’re going to do what we can to see if there’s any possible way that we may be able to keep him, but it was tough.”

The Bandits have three first-round draft picks to bring some youth to the team’s lineup. Dietrich said he’s looking for players to have the right mixture that can balance out Buffalo’s older lineup.

The drawback, however, is losing teammates the Bandits players have grown particularly close with, Priolo said.

“I think that’s going to be our biggest blockade moving forward,” Priolo said. “You have to start making decisions, and you never know who they’re going to keep around. But I think the key is to try to keep the group together.”

Buffalo still believes there’s a chance to bring home an NLL Championship in the coming years, despite feeling as though 2021-22 was the perfect season. Offseason in the Premier Lacrosse League and management changes, along with the end of season awards, were a small reminder of the effort put into the season. However, it’s still a far stretch from where the Bandits were hoping to be today.

“You try to think about what it takes to win an NLL championship, and you think you have it, and you’re so close, but you don’t come out on the right end of it,” Priolo said. “You’re just questioning, ‘What could we have done better?’ and ‘What are the changes to make?’ ”

