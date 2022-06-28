Bandits' Steve Dietrich announced as NLL GM of the Year; Cordingley to leave for Vancouver

Bandits General Manager Steve Dietrich was named the 2022 NLL General Manager of the Year during the league’s end of season awards Tuesday.
He is tied with Saskatchewan Rush GM Derek Keenan for the most award victories with three. Dietrich also won in 2016 and 2019.
The Bandits tied a franchise record with 14 victories in the regular season to finish 14-4, matching their 14 wins in 2018-19. Awards were voted on before the playoffs.
Dietrich has been the Bandits’ GM since 2016, and has worked in Buffalo’s management since 2012. He also serves as assistant coach for head coach John Tavares.
Troy Cordingley, the Bandits' assistant general manager and director of scouting, has accepted a head coaching position with the Vancouver Warriors, the team announced.
Cordingley, who played for seven seasons for the Bandits from 1993-99, was Buffalo's head coach from 2014 to 2018. He also was head coach for Calgary (2008-09) and Toronto (2010-13). His teams have compiled a 103-83 record and won league championships in 2009 and 2011.