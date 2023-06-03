Buffalo Bandits scoring star Josh Byrne was activated from the injured list Saturday and will be eligible to play in Saturday night's decisive Game 3 of the NLL Finals against Colorado at KeyBank Center.

Byrne had 11 goals and 26 points in three playoff wins but missed the first two games of the finals with an upper body injury. Byrne was hurt in Game 2 of the Eastern final against Toronto.

Byrne took part in Friday night's practice and was activated after he took part in the shootaround Saturday morning.

Dylan Robinson was placed on the injured list in order for Byrne to be activated.

The quick turnaround between last Saturday's Game 1 and Monday's Game 2 did not offer enough time for Byrne to recover. He was placed on the injured list last Saturday after the morning shootaround.

The Bandits are aiming to win their fifth championship and first since 2008 after losses in the finals in three of the last five playoffs.