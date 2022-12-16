 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bandits square off with Rock as lacrosse rivalry is renewed

Bandits Mammoth Lacrosse

Buffalo Bandits players celebrate a Dhane Smith goal against the Colorado Mammoth during the first half of Game 3 of the National Lacrosse League finals at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Bandits renew their longstanding rivalry with the Toronto Rock on Saturday at the FirstOntario Center in Hamilton (7 p.m., 1520 AM).

Buffalo swept the Rock in the NLL East championship series last spring after Toronto had won two of three regular-season meetings.

The teams are set to tangle three times this season but won’t face each other until a pair of April games after Saturday night.

In the regular-season meetings last year, Josh Byrne led the Bandits with 13 points (seven goals, six assists), with eight of those points (four goals, four assists) coming in a 12-6 victory in January.

Byrne had two goals and three assists in the Bandits’ season-opening, 11-10 loss to Albany two weeks ago. Buffalo had a bye last weekend. Byrne is tied for the team lead in points with Dhane Smith and Chris Cloutier.

Toronto is 1-1 with a 19-8 win against Vancouver in the opener and an 11-7 loss to Rochester last weekend. Tom Schreiber leads the Rock with 11 points and seven assists. Stephen Keogh is the team leader in goals with six.

The matchup features two of the top goaltenders in the NLL with Buffalo’s Matt Vinc and Toronto’s Nick Rose. Vinc stopped 27 of 38 shots against Albany. Rose has played both games for Toronto this season.

