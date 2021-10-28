Bandits sign top draft pick Tehoka Nanticoke to two-year contract

The Buffalo Bandits signed forward Tehoka Nanticoke, who was selected No. 3 overall in the National Lacrosse League draft, to a two-year contract, pending league approval.

Nanticoke had 109 goals and 61 assists with 45 ground balls in his career at the University at Albany.

Originally from Six Nations, Ontario, he starred for the Iroquois Nationals in the 2016 Under-19 World Championships. He was named MVP with 22 goals and nine assists as the Iroquois Nationals won the bronze medal. He also played for the Iroquois Nationals at the 2019 Indoor World Championships.

The Bandits are set to begin training camp this week and open the season Dec. 4 against Calgary at KeyBank Center.