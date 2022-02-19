Bandits score seven in a row to beat Albany

It was a game of runs as the Buffalo Bandits defeated the Albany FireWolves 13-8 on Friday at KeyBank Canter.

Buffalo (7-1) scored six unanswered goals in the second quarter to take a 6-1 halftime lead, only to have the FireWolves score seven in a row in the third to take an 8-6 lead.

Buffalo then put the game away with a 7-0 fourth quarter. Chris Cloutier and Dhane Smith scored two each, while Steve Priolo, Chase Fraser and Tahoka Nanticoke added goals of their own. Former Hamburg High star Joe Resetarits had two of the Albany goals.

Cloutier led the Bandits with four goals, while Smith had two goals and four assists.

Matt Vinc made 54 saves for Buffalo.

The Bandits are at Rochester next Saturday at 8 p.m.