Bandits score seven in a row to beat Albany
Bandits score seven in a row to beat Albany

  • Updated
Buffalo Bandits Dhane Smith (92) puts a shot on Albany

Dhane Smith (92) of the Buffalo Bandits puts a shot on Albany Firewolves goalie Doug Jamieson (30) as his teammate Jackson Nishimura (11) tries to block him in second quarter action at KeyBank Center on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

 John Hickey

It was a game of runs as the Buffalo Bandits defeated the Albany FireWolves 13-8 on Friday at KeyBank Canter.

Buffalo (7-1) scored six unanswered goals in the second quarter to take a 6-1 halftime lead, only to have the FireWolves score seven in a row in the third to take an 8-6 lead.

Buffalo then put the game away with a 7-0 fourth quarter. Chris Cloutier and Dhane Smith scored two each, while Steve Priolo, Chase Fraser and Tahoka Nanticoke added goals of their own. Former Hamburg High star Joe Resetarits had two of the Albany goals.

Cloutier led the Bandits with four goals, while Smith had two goals and four assists.

Matt Vinc made 54 saves for Buffalo.

The Bandits are at Rochester next Saturday at 8 p.m.

