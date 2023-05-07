Five players scored at least five points as the Buffalo Bandits earned the most lopsided victory in franchise playoff history with a 20-8 win Saturday at KeyBank Center against the Rochester Knighthawks in the NLL quarterfinals.

The 12-goal margin of victory broke the record playoff win set in Toronto in 2004 and the 20 goals was two shy of the record of 22 set in 1992.

With the win, the Bandits advance to the best-of-three East finals against the Toronto Rock.

Game 1 is Friday in Buffalo, with Game 2 set for Saturday in Hamilton, Ont. If necessary, Game 3 would be in Buffalo on May 20. Faceoff for all games is 7:30 p.m. and all are available on ESPN+.

Toronto advanced with a 15-11 victory against Halifax.

Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith each had 10 points. Smith had three goals and seven assists, and Byrne had four goals and six assists. Chris Cloutier and Kyle Buchanan recorded hat tricks. Cloutier added four assists and Buchanan had two.

Ian MacKay had two goals and three assists with 11 loose balls.

Bandits goalie Matt Vinc stopped 44 of 51 shots in 54 minutes and made 12 saves in the first quarter.

Buffalo took a 3-0 lead after the first, but Holden Cattoni opened the second quarter with three goals for Rochester to even the score at 3-3.

With the score tied at 4-4 with more than five minutes to play in the half, Buffalo scored four unanswered to close out the quarter. Cloutier tallied at 5:12, followed by back-to-back goals by Smith and Tehoka Nanticoke scored with 30 seconds remaining for an 8-4 halftime lead.

Rochester pulled to within 8-6 at the start of the third quarter, but would get no closer, as the Bandits again scored five unanswered goals. Smith completed the hat trick for a 9-6 lead at 7:25. MacKay added two more, including a pretty breakaway at 5:59. Steve Priolo and Kyle Buchanan followed for a 12-6 edge with 5:03 to play, and Byrne made it 13-6 to chase Rochester goalie Ryan Hartley.

With the score at 14-7 entering the fourth quarter, the Bandits went on another run, scoring six in a row to build a 20-7 lead midway through the period.