Bandits rookie Tehoka Nanticoke finds the net at right time in Game 1 of NLL finals

After scoring one goal in his first three playoff games, rookie Tehoka Nanticoke said he knew he had more to give to the Buffalo Bandits in their pursuit of a National Lacrosse League championship.

In Saturday’s 15-14 victory against the Colorado Mammoth in Game 1 of the finals, Nanticoke tied his career high with five goals and added two assists, earning him second star of the game and the right to wear the Bandits’ heavyweight player of the game belt.

“He just looked more confident today and seemed like he was going to the net more often,” coach John Tavares said. “He was just playing his game … and today he didn’t hold back.”

He had four consecutive Bandits goals – their final two of the second quarter and their first two of the third quarter. Nanticoke helped Buffalo keep the lead despite Colorado’s relentless offense, as the Mammoth cut a 5-1 deficit at the start of the second quarter to 9-8 at halftime. His two goals in the opening 5:30 of the second half gave the Bandits an 11-8 lead.

Nanticoke didn’t score the game-winner. That credit went to Nick Weiss on a breakaway with 51 seconds remaining, but his performance was one of the biggest reasons the Bandits head to Colorado for Game 2 on Saturday with a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

“This was a game that I’ve dreamed of since I was holding a stick, wearing a JT (Tavares) jersey running around the back yard,” Nanticoke said.

Nanticoke, originally from Six Nations, Ontario, often made the trip to Bandits games and had served as a ball boy. He also built a close relationship with Tavares when Tavares coached him in the Canadian summer league.

Nanticoke played at University of Albany before being taken by the Bandits as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft. At the time, Tavares said he thought Nanticoke was the best player in the draft.

During the regular season, Nanticoke posted 18 goals and 32 assists in 18 games. His 51 points were fourth among NLL rookies.

“I don’t really like to do just one thing,” Nanticoke said. “I like to read the defense and if they’ll give me (space) I’ll take it.”

As the Bandits beat Albany in the opening round and then swept Toronto in the East final, Nanticoke had tallied a goal and three assists in three games.

Tavares noted the Bandits’ depth, saying that with an offense as widespread as his lineup, it can sometimes be difficult to not “step on somebody’s toes.” However, Tavares still said Nanticoke’s performance was the type he expects to see more often.

Connor Fields, the former Bishop Timon star who scored a goal and two assists in Game 1, said it’s not uncommon for the Bandits to have a different player shine each night and it just happened to be Nanticoke.

“It could be anyone’s night, and I think that’s what helps make our offense so dangerous,” Fields said. “It’s one cohesive group out there that’s very unselfish and it doesn’t matter who’s night it is, just as long as we win.”

Nanticoke previously scored five against Philadelphia in March, but he had just one in a 15-14 loss at Colorado in April in the regular season.

A must-win mentality added to the pressure Tavares said his team felt. Buffalo lost the 2016 and 2019 championship series openers at home, then went on to lose each series.

“It’s all we’ve been talking about,” Tavares said. “I think when you’re the favorite, it’s harder. If (Colorado) had won, they’re sitting pretty going back home thinking they’re going to win at home. There’s a lot of pressure when you’re the favorite.”

Nanticoke attributed a part of his success to his physicality, but said it isn’t always just about the bully ball-style he plays. Asked to describe his style, he replied with a smile and small laugh.

“I just play lacrosse,” he said.

