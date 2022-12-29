Bandits return from break, take on high-flying Halifax

The Bandits return from the Christmas break to take on high-scoring Halifax on Friday at KeyBank Center.

The Thunderbirds (2-0) have the largest goal differential in the National Lacrosse League at plus-19 through two games after an 18-8 victory against Philadelphia on Dec. 2 and a 20-11 victory against New York on Dec. 17.

Ryan Benesch has eight goals and 16 points, tied for third in the league in both categories. Randy Staats and Cody Jamieson have 10 assists apiece.

The Bandits (1-1) are coming off their first victory of the season, an 11-8 win at Toronto on Dec. 17. Tehoka Nanticoke scored three goals in the win for his second consecutive hat trick and Chris Cloutier and Josh Byrne each scored twice.

Dhane Smith had five assists for the second consecutive game.

Matt Vinc made 52 saves in goal and is the third goalie in team history with 2,000 or more career saves. He needs two victories to equal Anthony Cosmo (38) for second in team history.

Buffalo will be without Cloutier, who was placed on injured reserve this week with an upper body injury.

Entering Friday’s game, eight Bandits players have scored goals and 11 players have at least a point, and have spread around the offense.

Brandon Robinson, who scored his first Bandits goal against Toronto, will play against his former team for the first time. Robinson spent four seasons with the Halifax organization, including its final season in Rochester.