With the Philadelphia Wings in town, what better time for the Buffalo Bandits to host “Wing Night”?

The Bandits host the Wings at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at KeyBank Center (ESPN+, 1520 AM). As part of “Wing Night,” there will be plenty of wings available along the concourse along with a Wings of Banditland backdrop for photos, mascot race, trivia and 26 Shirts’ Bandits/Wing shirt.

After being off last weekend, the Bandits are tied atop the East with Rochester and Toronto at 7-2 and are on a three-game winning streak.

Philadelphia is 3-4 with one of those losses coming to the Bandits, 13-9 on Jan. 27. The Wings enter off a 13-5 victory against Albany on Feb. 7.

The Bandits are among the league’s top defensive teams allowing an average of just more than 10 goals per game with four games of nine goals allowed or less.

Goaltender Matt Vinc has made a league-leading 300 saves and the Bandits lead the NLL in blocked shots with 50 and are second in causes turnovers with 90.

The Bandits have not been timid on offense, tied with New York for the best shooting percentage in the league at 19% and tied with Vegas with the top power play percentage at 58%.

Reigning league MVP Dhane Smith leads the league in scoring with 72 points on 19 goals and a league-best 53 assists. He has had 42 points in the last five goals.

Six Bandits players are in double figures in goals led by Josh Byrne with 25 and nine players are in double figures in points as the team rounds the halfway point of the season.