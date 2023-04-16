Josh Byrne celebrated his 29th birthday with the game-winning goal in overtime as the Buffalo Bandits beat the New York Riptide, 11-10, Saturday night in KeyBank Center.

Byrne scored his third goal of the night at 4:04 into the extra period to cap a dramatic Bandits comeback and secure Buffalo at least a home game in the National Lacrosse League quarterfinals.

The victory also set up a showdown for first place in the East as the Bandits moved to 12-4, a half-game behind the Toronto Rock (13-4).

The Rock visits KeyBank Center on April 22 in the home regular season finale. Faceoff is at 8 p.m. on ESPNU. It is the final game for the Rock. The Bandits then finish the regular season April 29 at the Albany FireWolves.

Saturday, Byrne also scored with 5:54 remaining in regulation to close the Bandits’ deficit to 10-9.

Dhane Smith then tied the game at 10-10 with 29 seconds remaining on assists from Byrne and Ian MacKay

Smith, who had an assist on Byrne’s OT winner, finished with 11 points on three goals and eight assists. Byrne added two assists to his three goals. Byrne has 37 goals on the season despite missing three games because of injury.

Kyle Buchanan also had a hat trick for the Bandits, and Chris Cloutier added five assists. Matt Vinc made 47 saves in goal.

The 11 goals marked the most by the Bandits since a 13-12 victory against Philadelphia on Feb. 18. The Bandits are now 3-3 since that victory.

Jeff Teat had six points on two goals and four assists for the Riptide (4-12). Teat leads the NLL in goals with 51 and points with 121. The Bandits’ Smith trails by two points with 119.

New York goaltender Cameron Dunkerley made 47 saves in the loss.

The Bandits allowed goals with 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter to take a 5-4 deficit into the locker room at halftime and gave up a score with 14 seconds left in the third quarter to trail 8-7 entering the final quarter.

New York pushed its lead to 9-7 on a Connor Kearnan goal with 9:40 remaining in the game. Kearnan is a former Canisius College player.

Byrne scored for the Bandits with 8:03 remaining on an assist from Smith to cut the Riptide’s lead to 9-8. Mike Burke answered for New York at 6:57 to increased the advantage to 10-8, before the Bandits rallied.

The Bandits now turn their attention to the Rock, which is on a three-game winning streak, including an 18-7 victory at home against the Bandits on April 1. The Bandits won 11-8 on Dec. 17 in the first meeting between the teams.