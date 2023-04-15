The Buffalo Bandits will be playing for playoff position Saturday at the KeyBank Center, but also for a more important cause.

The 7:30 p.m. game against the New York Riptide marks the ninth annual “Tucker Out Lymphoma Night,” an event to raise money for pediatric cancer care and honor the memory of the late son of former Bandit and National Lacrosse League Hall of Famer Shawn Williams.

Tucker was 8 years old when he died in December 2014.

Both teams will wear unique uniforms supported by the nomadic logo inspired by Tucker, with the words “Braver than Brave” inscribed. The annual auction returns with game jerseys and shorts, and goal balls from both teams. Signed balls, special posters, T-shirts and jerseys will be sold. A postgame meet and greet is scheduled for the Aloft Hotel, 500 Pearl St., on the main floor, where more Bandits-signed items will be raffled off.

Shawn Williams is now the coach and general manager for the NLL Las Vegas franchise. The Desert Dogs hosted their first “Tucker Out Lymphoma Night” in March.

On the field, the Bandits (11-4) have three games remaining and enter play this week one-half game behind Toronto (12-4) after the Rock’s victory April 1. New York is 4-11.

The Bandits also are expecting the return of Chase Fraser, who was elevated from injured reserve. The Bandits are hoping for the return of Tehoka Nanticoke and Justin Robinson against New York. The Bandits have declared Brandon Robinson is out for the season with a lower-body injury.

The Riptide bring a few familiar faces to Buffalo. Defenseman Kevin Brownell returns as an opponent after playing nine previous seasons with the Bandits. Former Canisius star Connor Kearnan is second on the team in scoring (25 goals, 38 assists, 63 points).

League scoring leader Jeff Teat is the son of former Bandits player and current Bandits scout Dan Teat. Jeff has 115 points on 49 goals and 66 assists.

The game will be shown on ESPN+ and is available on 1520 AM.