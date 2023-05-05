The Buffalo Bandits will begin defense of their Eastern Conference championship when they host the Rochester Knighthawks in the first game of the playoffs Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPNU and WGR 550-AM.

The winner moves on to a best-of-three series beginning next week against the Toronto Rock or Halifax Thunderbirds.

The Bandits begin the playoffs in search of their fifth championship in franchise history and first since 2008 and will have an edge in postseason experience against Rochester.

This version of the Knighthawks – the original franchise is now the Thunderbirds – makes the playoffs for the first time in its third season. The team went 2-10 in 2019-20 and a league-worst 4-14 last season.

Rochester had a chance at the third seed in the East but lost in the regular-season finale to Philadelphia

The teams split during the regular season. The Knighthawks won 15-12 in Rochester on Jan. 20, and the Bandits won 13-10 in Buffalo on Feb. 4, meaning each team totaled 25 goals.

Connor Fields, the former Bandit who was an All-American at Bishop Timon-St. Jude, leads Rochester in scoring with 52 goals and 60 assists for 112 points, which was fifth in the league. Fields is one of three Knighthawks players to have reached the NLL finals while members of the Bandits, joining Thomas Hoggarth and Matt Gilray.

Holden Cattoni had 40 goals and 44 assists for 84 points for Rochester and Ryan Smith had 33 goals and 42 assists for 75 points. Goalie Ryan Harley posted a 10-7 record with an 11.62 goals against in the regular season.

Ryan Smith had five goals and four assists in the Knighthawks’ win against Buffalo and Fields had five assists. Fields recorded seven points (three goals, four assists) in the Knighthawks’ loss in Buffalo.

The Bandits are again led by Josh Byrne, who had 93 points in 15 games, on 43 goals and 50 assists. Dhane Smith posted 36 goals and a league-best 96 assists for 132 points and had four goals and five assists in the Bandits’ win against Rochester in the regular season.

Matt Vinc remains stellar in goal with a 14-4 record and 10.42 goals against average.