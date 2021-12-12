Bandits move to 2-0 for first time since 2012

The Buffalo Bandits moved to 2-0 with a 12-8 victory against the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena.

Buffalo is 2-0 for the first time since 2012.

The teams were tied 6-6 after the third quarter and the Knighthawks took a 7-6 lead early in the fourth before the Bandits scored the next five goals. Connor Fields, the former Bishop Timon star, had a pair of goals with 37 seconds at 9:01 remaining and 8:34 remaining.

He finished with four goals and two assists, his second four-goal game in as many outings since his trade to his hometown team from San Diego.

Chris Cloutier followed at 7:58 for a 9-7 advantage. Kyle Buchanan added another tally at 6:21 and first-round rookie Tehoka Nanticoke scored with 3:50 remaining.

Goaltender Matt Vinc made 13 saves in the first quarter and finished with 48.

The Bandits have four weeks off before returning to action Jan. 8 against Toronto in KeyBank Center.