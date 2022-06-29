Bandits' Matt Vinc wins eighth NLL Goaltender of the Year award

Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc was named the Goaltender of the Year as the National Lacrosse League continued to announce its end-of-season awards Wednesday.
He was has won the award eight times in his 12 seasons in the NLL.
The 40-year-old goaltender had 14 wins, earning a .807 save percentage during the regular season. Vinc also finished third in the league with 10.10 goals allowed per game.
Vinc had three career milestones throughout the regular season, including his 13,000th career minute, 9,000th save and his 130th regular season win. He's also one of four goalies to surpass 1,000 minutes for the season.
The awards were voted on at the end of the regular season and do not include the postseason.
Vinc is also a finalists for league MVP, which will be announced Thursday. Teammate Dhane Smith and Albany's Joe Resetarits, a Hamburg native, are the other finalists.
The Bandits tied a franchise record for victories with 14, and advanced to the NLL finals June 4-18.
