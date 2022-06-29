 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bandits' Matt Vinc wins eighth NLL Goaltender of the Year award

  • Updated
  • 0
Bandits face Halifax

Bandits Matt Vinc makes a save against Halifax.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc was named the Goaltender of the Year as the National Lacrosse League continued to announce its end-of-season awards Wednesday.

He was has won the award eight times in his 12 seasons in the NLL.

The 40-year-old goaltender had 14 wins, earning a .807 save percentage during the regular season. Vinc also finished third in the league with 10.10 goals allowed per game. 

Vinc had three career milestones throughout the regular season, including his 13,000th career minute, 9,000th save and his 130th regular season win. He's also one of four goalies to surpass 1,000 minutes for the season.  

The awards were voted on at the end of the regular season and do not include the postseason.

Vinc is also a finalists for league MVP, which will be announced Thursday. Teammate Dhane Smith and Albany's Joe Resetarits, a Hamburg native, are the other finalists.

People are also reading…

The Bandits tied a franchise record for victories with 14, and advanced to the NLL finals June 4-18. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I'm from Washington D.C. and a senior at James Madison University studying Media Arts & Design with a concentration in journalism, and also have a minor in sports communications and management.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal

Mike Harrington: Ben Bishop move was for accounting and Sabres should floor it to spend real money in goal

The Sabres still have to add to their defense and forward group, including deciding what to do with Victor Olofsson. The restricted free agent winger could be looking at an arbitration award and/or a bridge deal that could take him close to $5 million a year. On a short-term basis with all this cap room, no reason not to pay him for now and then see if you're going to keep him or include him in any NHL-level deals.

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends 12 players and coaches for mass brawl between Mariners and Angels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News