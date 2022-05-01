Bandits lose in season finale, set to face Albany in playoffs

The Buffalo Bandits will open the National Lacrosse League playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Albany FireWolves (9-9) in KeyBank Center.

Even before a 10-7 loss to visiting Toronto on Saturday, the Bandits had clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, beginning with the single-elimination first round.

Buffalo finished at 14-4, equaling the franchise record for regular season victories in a season, set in 2019-20.

The Rock scored the game’s first goal and did not score again in the first half as Buffalo rolled to a 5-1 halftime lead. Toronto scored twice in the third quarter to close the gap to 6-3.

Chris Cloutier scored for the Bandits at 1:54 of the fourth for a 7-4 lead, but Toronto then rolled off the next six goals to go on to the victory.

Kyle Buchanan had a hat trick for the Bandits, and Josh Byrne had two goals and an assists.

Two Bandits players were hoping to set single-season league records in the finale, but both fell short.

Dhane Smith was held scoreless for the first time in more than five years and finished with 135 points (41 goals, 94 assists), two short of his own league record of 137, set in 2016.

Bandits goalie Matt Vinc made 32 saves to finish with 747 for the season, six away from former Bandits goalie Anthony Cosmo’s single-season record.

Toronto (13-5), winners of five consecutive games to end the regular season and 11 of their last 13, will face Halifax (11-7) at the FirstOntario Centre next weekend in Round 1.