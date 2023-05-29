Buffalo Bandits coach John Tavares knew the close games were coming, and he said his team needed to learn to win by one goal before the National Lacrosse League finals began.

The Bandits had dominated in the first two rounds of the playoffs, winning each game by at least nine goals and outscoring the opposition 51-21 in three games.

Game 1 of the finals Saturday night against Colorado was the one-goal game that Tavares was talking about.

The Bandits held off the Mammoth 13-12 in a thrilling finish at KeyBank Center to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

The Bandits can win their first championship since 2008 on Monday at Ball Arena in Denver. Faceoff is at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and WGR 550 AM. If necessary, Game 3 would be 7:30 p.m. Saturday at KeyBank Center.

“It was the situation that I expected to be in,” Tavares told reporters afterward. “We had to stay confident. Our team likes to win by a comfortable margin – four or five goals.

“It doesn’t matter if you win by five or one, it’s the same result. That’s all we wanted to do and ironically enough, we win by one. Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to win by five or six, but I think all the games are going to be one goal. So every play matters. Every possession matters.”

The Bandits, playing in their third consecutive finals series, also won Game 1 against Colorado last year before losing Game 2 in Denver and then Game 3 in Buffalo.

“I know we’re not satisfied with even how we played tonight,” Bandits star Dhane Smith said after the game. “We need to regroup and have a better game because we know the next one is going to be the hardest one to win, especially going into Denver.

“We know what happened last year and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

That challenge is complicated by the status of Josh Byrne, who was placed on injured reserve before Saturday’s game with an upper body injury. Tavares said Byrne would continue to be evaluated to determine whether he can play in Game 2.

Byrne missed several games so the Bandits know they can succeed without him, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

Like most teams, the Bandits preach “next man up,” and that next man Saturday was Tehoka Nanticoke, the Bandits’ top draft pick in 2021.

He scored his three goals in the first seven minutes and finished with five points.

“Throughout the year we had a lot of players who didn’t play a lot of games,” Tavares said in his news conference. “We asked, who was going to pick it up for us. Brad McCulley had a nice, big goal for us. The other guys have to pick it up.”

Smith transitioned to more of a scoring role with five goals and an assist. Chase Fraser added three goals. Ian MacKay had a goal and six assists and Kyle Buchanan had six assists.

For Colorado, Eli McLaughlin had three goals and three assists, and Ryan Lee had two goals and four assists.

Both teams packed up for the long trip to Denver for Monday’s game, a quick turnaround in a league that generally features one game a week.

“We’re both doing it,” Denver coach Pat Coyle told reporters. “I think that will be a story in Game 2. What team handles that adversity, and travels the best, and eats the best, and sleeps the best? But I think guys would play right away now if they had to.”