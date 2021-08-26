Bandits have three first-round picks in National Lacrosse League Entry Draft

The Buffalo Bandits are expected to have three first-round selections in Saturday’s National Lacrosse League Entry Draft.

The draft, originally scheduled as an in-person event at the KeyBank Center, was changed to a virtual format because of the status of the Canada-U.S. border.

The Bandits’ first pick is No. 3, acquired from Rochester in September. The Knighthawks traded No. 19 overall in the 2020 draft, their 2021 first-round pick and their 2023 second-round pick to the Bandits in exchange for Matt Gilray and the 54th pick in the 2020 draft.

Buffalo got No. 13 from Saskatchewan in a July trade. The Bandits sent forward Dan Lintner and a 2023 second-round pick to the Rush for Justin Robinson and the 13th pick.

The 14th selection comes from a trade made in October 2018 with the then-New England Black Wolves, who have since relocated to Albany. The Bandits traded Alexis Buque for a first-round pick.

The Bandits do not have their own selection in Round 1, No. 10 overall, having traded that to Philadelphia in February 2019. The Bandits acquired Chris Cloutier in exchange for Ryan Wagner and a first-round pick.