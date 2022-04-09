Bandits fall behind early, suffer first home loss of season

The New York Riptide jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first quarter and the Bandits never recovered in a 15-12 loss at KeyBank Center on Saturday. It was the Bandits’ first home loss of the season.

The Bandits (13-3) trailed 10-3 at the half, and rallied in the second half, but couldn’t make up the difference.

Josh Byrne and Chase Frazier each scored three goals for the Bandits, and Dhane Smith had one goal and eight assists. Connor Fields added one goal and five assists.

Chris Cloutier had a goal and two assists, and Matt Spanger had two assists for Buffalo. Tehoka Nanticoke had a goal and an assist and Ian MacKay and Kyle Buchanan each had a goal. Kevin Brownell added an assist.

The Riptide (5-10) beat Bandits goalie Matt Vinc six times in the first period, with six different players scoring goals.

Jeff Teat, who had six goal and four assists in the game, scored twice in the second period to keep Buffalo at bay.

The Bandits trimmed the lead to 13-7 after three periods. Byrne scored twice in the fourth period, and Buffalo found the net for the last four goals of the game, but it wasn’t enough.

Vinc made 37 saves.

New York got two goals and an assist each from Dan Lomas and Connor Kearnan. Larson Sundown had a goal and three assists.

Riptide goalie Steven Orelman made 43 saves.

The Bandits will take on the Georgia Swarm on Saturday at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Ga. The Bandits beat the Swarm 12-10 earlier this season.