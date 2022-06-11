 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bandits fall 11-8 to Mammoth in Game 2 of NLL finals; Game 3 set for next Saturday

Bandits Mammoth Lacrosse

Buffalo Bandits forward Chase Fraser (95) has his shot blocked by Colorado Mammoth goalie Dillon Ward, after driving past Mammoth defenseman Warren Jeffrey (14) during the first half.

Five unanswered goals doomed the Buffalo Bandits in Game 2 of the NLL finals as the Colorado Mammoth came from behind to win 11-8 on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Mammoth evened the best-of-three championship series to force a final game June 18 at KeyBank Center at 7:30 p.m. 

The Bandits are attempting to win their fifth championship in franchise history and first since 2008.

Colorado was able to force a decisive game despite playing without Eli McLaughlin, who leads the league in playoff points with 41. McLaughlin was placed on injured reserve earlier Saturday. The Mammoth remain without Ryan Lee, the team's scoring leader in the regular season who is sidelined with a knee injury.

Colorado took an early 2-0 lead in the first quarter, with goalie Dillon Ward keeping Buffalo scoreless through the first 15 minutes. It was the fourth time this season that Buffalo hadn't scored in the first quarter. 

Josh Byrne and Dhane Smith each scored two goals to help Buffalo come back and take a 6-4 lead at halftime.

The teams each scored once in the third quarter, and the Bandits held a 7-6 lead entering the final frame.

Kyle Buchanan scored 46 seconds into the fourth quarter, and the Bandits did not score again. 

The Mammoth scored five straight – including a diving goal from Dylan Kinnear – in a span of 7 1/2 minutes to take an 11-8 advantage. 

Buffalo goalie Matt Vinc had 33 saves on the the night. Ward saved 40 shots for the Mammoth.

Colorado's Zed Williams, an Irving native who attended Silver Creek, had four goals, three assists and six loose balls.

