Reigning MVP Dhane Smith hit the 900 points milestone with a goal at 1:07 of overtime to lift the Buffalo Bandits to a 13-12 victory against Philadelphia on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

Smith had five goals and five assists to join current Bandits coach John Tavares (1,749 career points) and Mark Steenhuis (983) as the third player in team history to reach 900.

Smith leads the league with 82 points, including a league-best 58 assists, with eight games remaining.

The Bandits (8-2) won their fourth consecutive game and are tied with Toronto for first place in the East.

As has been the case often this season, the Bandits came from behind. Buffalo trailed 8-4 late in the first half before Smith scored at 2:29 to cut the deficit to 8-5.

Trailing 9-6 early in the third quarter, the Bandits scored the next four goals – two by Smith, a power play goal by Brad McCulley and one from Ian MacKay – to take a 10-9 lead with 3:14 remaining in the quarter.

Philadelphia scored the next two and led 11-10 going into the fourth quarter. Power play goals from MacKay and McCulley gave the Bandits a 12-11 lead with 9:24 remaining. Blaze Riordan scored his second of the night with 4:13 left to tie the game at 12-12.

That set the stage for Smith’s game-winner.

The shorthanded Bandits remain without Josh Byrne and Chris Cloutier because of injuries, and lost Tehoka Nanticoke, MacKay and Brandon Robinson during the game.

Along with Smith’s 10 points, the Bandits got nine from McCulley on four goals and five assists and seven from Kyle Buchanan on a goal and six assists.

Mitch Jones had eight points for Philadelphia with two goals and six assists, Hamburg native Joe Restarits had three goals and seven assists.

Matt Vinc had 40 saves on 52 shots, while Wings goaltender Zach Higgins stopped 41 of 54.

The Bandits are again off next weekend and travel to Halifax on March 3.