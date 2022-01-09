Bandits' Dhane Smith reaches 700 career points

Dhane Smith recorded the 700th point of his career in the Buffalo Bandits’ 12-6 victory against the Toronto Rock on Saturday at KeyBank Center.
The milestone came early in the third quarter on a delayed penalty on an assist from Josh Byrne. It was the 100th assist of Byrne’s career.
Smith also had five assists in the game.
Smith, 29, has been with the Bandits since he was chosen fifth overall in the 2012 National Lacrosse League Draft. He was the league’s Most Valuable Player in 2016.
The Bandits (3-0) got four goals and three assists from Byrne and a goal and six assists from Chris Cloutier.