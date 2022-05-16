Bandits dedicate victory to community as they take 1-0 lead in conference finals

Dhane Smith’s goal at the 13:04 mark of the fourth period gave the Buffalo Bandits a two-goal advantage and they held on for an 18-17 victory over the Toronto Rock in the first game of the Eastern Conference finals at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

Game 2 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Toronto. Game 3, if necessary, is slated for May 28 at KeyBank Center.

On an emotional night, the Bandits said they would donate the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle to the families of the victims of Saturday's shooting in Buffalo. The total of $32,772 was a team record.

"In my heart, it felt like they were winning that game for the community as little as that might mean under the circumstances," coach John Tavares said.

The Bandits led 5-3 after the first period and 10-8 at halftime. The Rock tied it at 12 entering the fourth quarter.

Toronto scored the first two goals of the fourth before the Bandits exploded for five consecutive goals, including two by Josh Byrne. Kyle Buchanan, Tehoka Nanticoke and Connor Fields also scored during the spree.

Toronto’s Rob Hellyer and Justin Scott scored to cut the lead to 17-16 before Smith scored the clincher. The Rock’s Tom Schreiber scored at 14:49 to account for the final score.

Byrne led the Bandits with four games and seven assists in the game. Smith finished with three goals and seven assists and Chris Cloutier had three goals and two assists.

Fields and Chase Fraser each added two goals.

Goalie Matt Vinc made 41 saves for Buffalo. Toronto’s Nick Rose had 33 saves.

Zach Manns paced Toronto with four goals and one assist. Schreiber had three goals and five assists for a team-high eight points.

Challen Rogers had three goals and two assists and Hellyer and Scott each had two goals and three assists.

Dan Craig had two goals and four assists.