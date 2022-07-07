 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bandits' Connor Fields lands in Rochester in trade after NLL Expansion Draft

  • Updated
Bandits face Halifax

Bandits' Connor Fields scores a goal while covered by Halifax's Brad Gillies in the second quarter this season.

 Buffalo News file photo
Bandits forward and former Bishop Timon-St. Jude standout Connor Fields was selected in the NLL Expansion Draft by the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on Thursday.

However, he won’t be going out west.

The Desert Dogs announced minutes after selecting the forward that he had been traded to the Rochester Knighthawks. 

Fields, along with former Toronto Rock goalie Riley Hutchcraft and the 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick, were traded to the Knighthawks in exchange for Rochester forward Charlie Bertrand, 2022 fourth- and sixth-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick.

Fields, originally from East Amherst, was third on the Bandits in scoring during the regular season, with 32 goals and 35 assists in his first season with his hometown team. He posted another seven goals and nine assists during Buffalo’s run to the NLL Championship series, where the Bandits fell to Colorado in three games.

Buffalo will have three first-round picks in the NLL Entry Draft later this summer.

