 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bandits coach John Tavares, GM Steve Dietrich named finalists for awards

  • Updated
  • 0
Bandits face Halifax (copy)

Bandits coach John Tavares will lead his team into Game 3 Saturday at KeyBank Center.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bandits coach John Tavares and general manager Steve Dietrich were named finalists for National Lacrosse League awards Wednesday.

Tavares is one of three finalists for the Les Bartley Award, given to coach of the year, along with Toronto’s Matt Sawyer and Panther City’s Tracey Kelusky. Dietrich was named a finalist for GM of the Year, along with Toronto’s Jamie Dawick and Panther City’s Bob Hamley.

Bandits veteran Steve Priolo was named a finalists for Defensive Player of the Year, with Sasketchewan’s Kyle Rubisch and Toronto’s Mitch de Snoo.

The league previously announced that Bandits forward Dhane Smith and goaltender Matt Vinc were finalists for MVP, along with Hamburg’s Joe Resetarits, a forward for Albany. Vinc also was named a finalist for Goaltender of the Year, which he has won a record seven times. The other finalists are Toronto’s Nick Rose and Colorado’s Dillon Ward, who backstopped the Mammoth to the NLL championship over the Bandits.

Awards will be given out next week. All awards were voted on before the playoffs and reflect regular season performances.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News