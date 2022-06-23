Bandits coach John Tavares, GM Steve Dietrich named finalists for awards

Bandits coach John Tavares and general manager Steve Dietrich were named finalists for National Lacrosse League awards Wednesday.
Tavares is one of three finalists for the Les Bartley Award, given to coach of the year, along with Toronto’s Matt Sawyer and Panther City’s Tracey Kelusky. Dietrich was named a finalist for GM of the Year, along with Toronto’s Jamie Dawick and Panther City’s Bob Hamley.
Bandits veteran Steve Priolo was named a finalists for Defensive Player of the Year, with Sasketchewan’s Kyle Rubisch and Toronto’s Mitch de Snoo.
The league previously announced that Bandits forward Dhane Smith and goaltender Matt Vinc were finalists for MVP, along with Hamburg’s Joe Resetarits, a forward for Albany. Vinc also was named a finalist for Goaltender of the Year, which he has won a record seven times. The other finalists are Toronto’s Nick Rose and Colorado’s Dillon Ward, who backstopped the Mammoth to the NLL championship over the Bandits.
Awards will be given out next week. All awards were voted on before the playoffs and reflect regular season performances.