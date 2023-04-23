The Buffalo Bandits are the East’s regular season champions yet again.

Matt Vinc made 44 saves to set the franchise record for career victories with 48 and Josh Byrne and Chase Fraser each had hat tricks as the Bandits beat the Toronto Rock, 11-10, before a season-high crowd of 16,861 Saturday at KeyBank Center.

The Bandits (13-4), who won a division or conference title for the 10th time in franchise history, close the regular season Saturday at the Albany FireWolves. A win at Albany would give Buffalo the overall No. 1 seed for the NLL playoffs. A San Diego loss to Colorado also would give the Bandits the top spot.

Dhane Smith led the Bandits with seven points on two goals and five assists and leads the league with 126 points. Along with Byrne’s three goals, including his 40th of the season, he added three assists. Kyle Buchanan had a goal and three assists. Tehoka Nanticoke, who was activated from the injured list before the game, had a goal and an assist in his return.

As has become the case late in the season, the Bandits needed to come from behind. They trailed 4-2 at halftime and allowed the first goal of the third quarter but then scored four unanswered goals to take a 6-5 lead with 7:55 left in the third quarter.

The Bandits got a power play goal from Byrne at 10:53 and Smith scored 50 seconds later. Fraser then went back to back with goals in a span of 63 seconds, at 8:58 and 7:55.

Thirty seconds later, the Rock’s Tom Schreiber scored to even the game a 6-6, and the teams went back and forth from there with the game knotted at 7-7, 8-8 and 9-9.

Nanticoke’s goal with 5:53 left in the game gave the Bandits a 10-9 lead. Byrne completed the hat trick at 41 seconds later for an 11-9 edge. Corey Small scored for Toronto to cut the deficit to 11-10 with 3:48 remaining, but the Bandits held on, including some stellar saves from Vinc at close range, including one with 13 seconds left. Vinc, 40, a Canisius College graduate, is the NLL's career league leader with more than 14,000 minutes played and 10,000 saves. He took over sole possession of the Bandits' wins record, surpassing current GM Steve Dietrich.

The Bandits are now 7-3 when trailing at halftime.

More milestones

The Bandits’ Dhane Smith recorded his 600th career assist.

Chris Cloutier reached 100 career assists.

Awards and honors

Throughout the night, awards as voted on by the players were announced: Matt Vinc was named team most valuable player; Dhane Smith was named offensive player of the year; Nick Weiss as defensive player of the year; Kyle Buchanan as the unsung hero award winner; and Dylan Robinson as rookie of the year.

Radio announcer John Gurtler was recognized for working his 350th consecutive game. PA announcer Chris Swenson received a standing ovation for 30 years on the job along with chants of “Swennie” when he was recognized.

Jeremy Huck was named the fan of the year.

Playoff tickets

The Bandits open the postseason May 6 at KeyBank Center in the NLL quarterfinals. Tickets go on sale Monday through Ticketmaster and at the arena box office.

The Bandits also will have the home-field advantage for the best-of-three Eastern Conference finals series.