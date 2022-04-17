Bandits clinch No. 1 overall seed in NLL playoffs with victory against Georgia

The Buffalo Bandits clinched the top overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the National Lacrosse League playoffs with an 18-9 victory against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday night.

Buffalo (14-3) equaled its season high with 18 goals and scored eight goals in the second quarter, including six unanswered scores, to build its lead. The Bandits also snapped a two-game losing streak.

Goaltender Matt Vinc made 28 saves to become the first goaltender in league history with 9,000 career saves. Vinc has 715 saves on the season and will need 37 in the last game of the regular season April 30 against Toronto to break the franchise single-season record of 752

Dhane Smith continued his pursuit of his own 2016 league scoring record, as he had two goals and seven assists for nine points. He needs three points in the final game to break the record of 137. He has 41 goals on the season and a league-record 94 assists.

Chris Cloutier had three goals and five assists, Josh Byrne and Connor Fields each had three goals and three assists. Kyle Buchanan, with one goal and four assists, and rookie Tehoka Nanticoke, with two goals and three assists, had five points each.

The Bandits are the first team in league history with five 30-goal scorers – Smith, Byrne, Chase Fraser, Nanticoke and Fields. Buffalo leads the NLL with a whopping 240 goals. Toronto is second with 197.

Georgia drops to 8-8 with the loss, and is in fourth place in the East. Albany and Philadelphia are both 8-9. The top four teams in the East and the top three teams in the West make the playoffs, along with the team from either division with the next-best record. The Bandits will host a single-elimination first-round playoff game May 7.

On Saturday, Georgia’s Shayne Jackson scored a 2:43 of the second quarter to give the swarm a 5-4 lead, the last time they would hold the lead in the game. Cloutier tied the game at 4:47 and started a run of six Bandits goals in less than five minutes as Fields, Fraser, Buchanan, Smith and Nanticoke all scored.

The Bandits are off next weekend and then conclude the regular season with Fan Appreciation Night on April 30 against Toronto at KeyBank Center.