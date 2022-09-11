Bandits bolster defense in draft and with trade; add four players with WNY connections

Zack Belter, a defenseman from Niagara Wheatfield and St. Bonaventure, was among six players selected by the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday in the National Lacrosse League entry draft.

Belter had eight points, 73 loose ball recoveries and 48 created turnovers in 36 games with the Bonnies.

He was selected with the 19th overall selection, the Bandits’ third pick of Round 1.

The Bandits used their first four selections on defensemen, starting with Loyola University’s Cam Wyers with No. 13 overall. He had nine points (two goals, seven assists), 126 loose-ball recoveries and 57 created turnovers in 54 games for Loyola and was named USILA All-America honorable mention as a senior.

Buffalo had consecutive picks and used No. 14 overall on Dylan Robinson from the Toronto Beaches. Dylan will join his brothers Brandon and Justin, who are members of the Bandits organization. Dylan had six goals and nine assists in 18 games with the Beaches.

The Bandits did not have a selection in the second round after trading No. 31 overall and a 2024 third-round pick to the San Diego Seals for defenseman Devyn Mayea. A second-round draft pick in 2019, Mayea played in three games in the 2020-21 season with eight loose ball recoveries.

Buffalo did not have a third-round selection and used their fourth-round pick, No. 73 overall, on Canisius College defenseman Ryan Sharkey. In 70 games for the Golden Griffins, he had 70 loose-ball recoveries and 29 caused turnovers.

In the fifth round, the Bandits chose Bishop Timon and Siena College forward Christian Watts at No. 82. Watt has 47 goals and nine assists in 40 games for the Saints.

They closed their selections by drafting St. Bonaventure transition player Austin Blumbergs at No. 88. He had nine goals and three assists in 15 games for the Bonnies last season.

Sharkey, Watts and Blumbergs all played this summer for the Rapids in the Upstate Collegiate Box Lacrosse League.