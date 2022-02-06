Bandits beat Rochester, move to 6-0 for first time since 1996

The Buffalo Bandits are 6-0 for the first time since 1996 after an 11-8 victory against the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

The Bandits jumped to a 5-1 lead after the first quarter and led 10-4 heading into the final quarter.

Dhane Smith had four goals and three assists and moved into the top five in the National Lacrosse League in scoring on the season with 42 points (13 goals and 29 assists). He is third in assists.

Smith had three of his four goals in the first quarter and already had a hat trick at 12:44 into the game. Kyle Buchanan and Chris Cloutier also tallied. Buchanan, returning from the Covid reserve list, finished with two goals and two assists.

Rookie Tehoka Nanticoke had a goal and three assists, Cloutier had a goal and two assists and Josh Byrne had two goals and an assist.

Matt Vinc made 38 saves and leads the league with six victories.

The Bandits will next play at 5 p.m. Saturday against the Toronto Rock in front of no fans at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, because of capacity restrictions in the province of Ontario.