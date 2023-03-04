Dhane Smith’s goal with 10:20 remaining in the game proved to be the game-winner as the Buffalo Bandits beat the Halifax Thunderbirds, 10-9, Friday night at Scotiabank Centre.

Smith, the league leader in points, added five to his total with three goals and two assists. Ian MacKay also had three goals and two assists. Dylan Robinson, Tehoka Nanticoke, Adam Bomberry and Nick Weiss each had two points for the Bandits (9-2), who are on a five-game winning streak.

Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc stopped 43 of 52 shots. The Thunderbirds scored eight goals in the second and third quarters but were shut out in the first quarter and only scored once in the fourth quarter.

The Bandits complete the home-and-home against Halifax on March 10 at KeyBank Center with a 7:30 p.m. faceoff.