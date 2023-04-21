First place in the East will be at stake when the Buffalo Bandits host the Toronto Rock for Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday at KeyBank Center. Faceoff is 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Bandits (12-4) trail the Rock (13-4) by a half-game in the East. Toronto finishes its regular season Saturday; Buffalo plays next week at Albany.

Buffalo already has clinched a home playoff game for the National Lacrosse League quarterfinals on May 8, but the winner of Saturday’s game will be the No. 1 seed in the East. The Bandits can clinch the overall No. 1 seed in the league with a victory against Toronto and losses by both Calgary and San Diego.

Expect a physical matchup as the last Bandits-Rock game ended with multiple fights in the final moments.

Toronto beat Buffalo 18-7 on April 1 in Ontario after jumping out to a 7-0 lead. The first three Toronto goals came in the first 2:38 of the game. Buffalo's first goal came from Chris Cloutier with 13 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. The Bandits got to within five, at 11-6, on Cloutier's goal early in the third quarter but could get no closer. Toronto’s Corey Small had five goals and five assists.

The teams also met in December in Ontario, with the Bandits taking an 11-8 victory. The Bandits scored the first three goals and led 9-4 after three quarters. Tehoka Nanticoke had a hat trick in the victory.

Buffalo swept the Rock in the NLL East championship series last spring after Toronto had won two of three regular-season meetings.

As part of Fan Appreciation Night festivities, the first 10,000 fans will receive a team poster with additional “Lucky Row” giveaways throughout the game. The team store will be offering a 30% discount on merchandise and select concession items will be available for $3.

The 50/50 raffle will feature a $25,000 guaranteed pot and second-chance prizing, including a 2023-24 season tickets, suite tickets, and autographed merchandise.

The team’s Fan of the Year award will be presented in a pregame ceremony, along with the winners of player-voted awards. The “Jersey Off Our Backs” tradition continues as winners will be announced throughout the game and then invited to the field.