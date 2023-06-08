The Buffalo Bandits have announced plans for their championship celebration June 15 at Alumni Plaza.

The free event begin at 5 p.m. with players on the main stage to address the fans.

Fans can enjoy music, food and drinks, a face-painting station, a balloon twister and a performance by the Bandettes, and buy new championship merchandise. Photo opportunities with a “2023 NLL Champs” light and balloon display, and a 360 Fan Cam also will be available, the team said in a news release.

Free parking will be available in the KeyBank Center ramp and the surface lot between Mississippi Street and Baltimore Street.

The Bandits will be collecting nonperishable food donations for FeedWNY. The first 1,000 fans to donate will receive a Bandits championship poster.

At 6:15, the Bandits will lead a procession along Washington Street to Sahlen Field, where the Bisons are hosting Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark. NLL Finals MVP Dhane Smith will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Fans attending the Bisons game can have their photo taken with the NLL Cup from 7 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for the Bisons game. The Bandits said their season ticketholders should check their email for ticket offers and more.