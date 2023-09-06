The Buffalo Bandits acquired goaltender Steve Orleman, a second-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025 from the New York Riptide. As part of the trades, the Bandits have sent a third-round pick in 2026 to New York and Nathaniel Kozevnikov to Saskatchewan. New York also acquires Austin Madronic from the Rush.

The trades are pending league approval.

Orleman posted a 3-8 record and totaled 486 saves with the Riptide in 2022-23 in his second NLL season. In his rookie season, Orleman recorded a 6-11 record with a 12.10 goals-against average and broke the NLL rookie record for saves (656). Orleman also set the NLL rookie record for goaltender minutes played (987) and was named to the NLL All-Rookie team in 2022.

He was drafted in the second round (19th overall) by the Georgia Swarm in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft.

The Bandits also signed defenseman Cam Wyers to a two-year contract, pending league approval.

Wyers was selected in the first round (13th overall) by the Bandits in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft.

He played played five seasons at Loyola University and finished his career with three goals, seven assists, 157 ground balls and 79 caused turnovers in 69 career games.