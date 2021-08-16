Axing of Williamsville East girls soccer coach Chris Durr draws ire

Parents want a better answer. So, too, does another district coach, along with others in the high school soccer community.
That’s all because of the surprising decision last week by the Williamsville School Board to not reappoint Chris Durr to the girls varsity soccer coaching position he’s held at Williamsville East for nearly three decades.
Durr enters the coming season with 391 career wins. He’s guided Williamsville East to 16 division titles, 10 Section VI championships and two state Final Four appearances.
The move to not retain a coach who is held in high regard throughout the local and state soccer community caught folks off guard because Durr was recommended for the job by Williamsville East’s principal Brian Swatland, the school's athletic director (Nick Suchyna) and by overall district athletic director Chris Mucica. Administrator recommendations for coaching positions usually receive the rubber-stamp treatment in board meetings.
Except in this instance. No reason was given following the eight-person vote (one member wasn’t in attendance) during the meeting. The tally was four voting no and four abstaining.
“It’s a personnel issue. I am not going to discuss anything like that at this point and time,” district superintendent Darren Brown-Hall said Monday when pressed for a reason by The News.
Durr declined comment.
The vote was part of a consent agenda grouping a series of items viewed as routine to pick up the pace of the meeting. Durr’s name was not mentioned, as he was referred to as item No. 79 during the vote, which approved all coaching positions for the fall within the district.
“I’m very disappointed with what the school board has done,” said John Comerford, whose daughter Fiona is in her second season with the Flames. “He’s been there for 27 years. We need to shed a light on this and find out what’s going on.”
Julie Scalione, whose daughter Emma is a senior entering her fifth season, said: “I just don’t understand how you can have someone approved at the building level and district level not approved at the board level without any explanation.”
School board president Teresa Leatherbarrow uttered words similar to Brown-Hall’s in an email to the Buffalo News on Monday.
“Neither the Board of Education, nor the district comment on or discuss personnel issues,” she said. “However, I can tell you that all coaching positions are annual positions and are granted by the will of the Board of Education. As Board members, we cast every vote based on what we feel is in the best interest of propelling the mission of our district and to support every student to reach their full potential. These decisions are taken seriously and with much deliberation.”
Comerford has his own theory as to why this is happening.
“It was a back-room deal by parents who were upset essentially over playing time,” Comerford said. “I think it’s a travesty. … It’s so wrong. It’s a back-room deal that submarined a good person with a good reputation. I’m upset this happened in our community.”
Durr, who is also the Section VI Chairman for girls soccer and girls basketball, used to be a coach of all seasons for Williamsville East. He stepped down as girls basketball coach a few years ago, but still coaches softball.
Durr is on the short list of coaches to guide three teams in different seasons to at least one New York State Public High School Athletic Association Final Four appearance (girls soccer, girls basketball and softball). He led East’s softball team to a 27-0 record and the state Class A championship in 2019.
Durr, who also officiates girls basketball games, is well-respected throughout the state in coaching circles and is a potential NYSPHSAA and Section VI Hall of Fame candidate down the road.
It is uncertain what Durr’s non-appointment means down the road for softball. Spring coaches typically get appointed by the district in the winter.
With the girls soccer season slated to start with practices six days from now, finding a coach is the more pressing need.
Williamsville North girls basketball coach Bill Shaw, who is an assistant Section VI girls basketball chairman and good friend of Durr, remains hopeful Durr will return as the Flames’ coach this fall, even though at the moment it doesn’t look good.
“He’s one of the top two or three coaches to ever coach in Western New York,” Shaw said. “Everyone knows who he is and he’s a very good decent man who happens to be a very good coach and we’re going to run him out? I wish someone would explain it to me like I’m a 2-year-old why they would do that to Chris.”