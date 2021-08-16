Axing of Williamsville East girls soccer coach Chris Durr draws ire

Durr declined comment.

The vote was part of a consent agenda grouping a series of items viewed as routine to pick up the pace of the meeting. Durr’s name was not mentioned, as he was referred to as item No. 79 during the vote, which approved all coaching positions for the fall within the district.

“I’m very disappointed with what the school board has done,” said John Comerford, whose daughter Fiona is in her second season with the Flames. “He’s been there for 27 years. We need to shed a light on this and find out what’s going on.”

Julie Scalione, whose daughter Emma is a senior entering her fifth season, said: “I just don’t understand how you can have someone approved at the building level and district level not approved at the board level without any explanation.”

School board president Teresa Leatherbarrow uttered words similar to Brown-Hall’s in an email to the Buffalo News on Monday.