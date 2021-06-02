Ava Plata delivers in the clutch as Nichols wins Msgr. Martin girls lacrosse championship

Covid forced Nichols into making alternate plans and the Monsignor Martin coming to the girls team’s aid by giving them a league schedule and postseason opportunity.

“It’s wonderful to be able to have a season at all,” said longtime Vikings coach Beth Stone. “Last year losing it (because of the pandemic) was really tough. … Being able to play this season was huge for them. … It was great for the Monsignor Martin league to let us play and we are very grateful and thankful. And it’s wonderful to be able to win a championship. This one is very sweet for all these kids.”

Even more so because how this high-scoring, physical contest ended. No team led by more than two goals. The game featured 10 ties with Nichols moving ahead for good on the 11th lead change thanks to Plata. The junior and verbal commit to the University of Connecticut deposited three goals with the biggie coming when the Vikings were a bit wobbly.