Atlantic Hockey tournament to remain on campus sites, won't play at LECOM Harborcenter

The Atlantic Hockey champion won’t be crowned at LECOM Harborcenter as the entirety of the tournament will be played at campus sites, the league announced Friday.

The league also announced that the first round will be single elimination rather than best of three with the games on March 6 or 7. The quarterfinals will be best of three, played March 12-14, with the semifinals on March 19 and the final on March 20. Whether fans will be allowed will be determined by the host school, with the league saying it will work with the host school and health officials to determine whether fans can attend the final.

The first two rounds will be played within the regional pods that teams have been playing in this season.

Canisius and Niagara are in the Western pod with Mercyhurst, RIT and Robert Morris. AIC, Army, Bentley, Holy Cross and Sacred Heart are the Eastern pod. Air Force will be assigned to a pod based on final standings.

The decision marks the second consecutive season that the tournament won’t be at Harborcenter because of the coronavirus. Last year’s event was canceled after the first round.