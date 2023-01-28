Art Collector, a 15-1 shot, springs Pegasus surprise

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Late Saturday afternoon under overcast skies in South Florida, Art Collector added Gulfstream Park to his list of favorite tracks.

A horse that has thrived over the Saratoga and Charles Town surfaces has struggled elsewhere, swooped to the lead in the upper stretch and put away a game Defunded by 4½ lengths to win the $3 million Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

“He gave me a helluva run from the quarter pole to the wire,” exclaimed jockey Junior Alvarado after the race.

The win in the seventh annual Pegasus was trainer Bill Mott and jockey Alvarado’s first in the first significant race of the year for older horses.

Owner Bruce Lunsford was confident when he saw Art Collector’s position at the top of the stretch just beyond the leaders.

“I knew when they turned for home, I saw him on the outside and said this race is over,” said Lunsford who was beaming at the post race press conference.

The 6-year-old son of Bernardini has been superb at the 9-furlong distance of the Pegasus, winning for the eighth time in 10 career tries at the distance. He completed the 1 1/8-mile trek in 1:49.44.

The $1.68 million winner’s share brought Art Collector’s career earnings to $4,012,490.

Art Collector went off at odds of 15-1 and returned $33 to his backers for the win, $12.40 to place and $8.60 to show. Post Time top selection Defunded stayed on for second and paid $5 for place and $4 to show. 45-1 longshot Stilleto Boy finished third for the second consecutive year and paid $11.40 to show.

A Post Time boxed $1 exacta returned $82.80 for the 6-5 combination.

Alvarado was able to establish early position behind the front running Stilleto Boy and Defunded, and drafted in behind them for most of the race. He credited his horse for being ready and relaxed early in the race.

“He had speed and I just had to use it enough to get to where I wanted to be,” said Alvarado. “When I asked my horse at the beginning of the race he was there for me.”

Mott commended Alvarado, his go-to rider on the trip and how he handled Art Collector for the first time riding the horse.

“The horse liked what he [Junior] did with him, He liked the fact that he was allowed to settle and breathe and do all those things that you need to do to reserve energy,” said Mott. “It’s all about saving energy. He had something left when he turned for home.”

Jimmy Barnes, assistant trainer for Bob Baffert, was complimentary of the 4-year-old Defunded who ran a strong race to finish second.

“He went to the paddock well, he went to the gate well,” said Barnes. “He broke as we kind of figured he would. Irad [Ortiz, Jr.] did an excellent job with him, putting him right in the race. We got beat by a veteran horse.”

Barnes thinks that the son of Dialed In gained valuable experience in the Pegasus that start to pay off later in his 5-year-old campaign.

“I learned a lot about traveling with him,” said Barnes. “We can probably travel a bit more. He handled the ship well and handled the paddock well. So, yeah we expect big things from him later in the year.”

Ortiz, Jr. got everything he could out of the gelding who skipped the Triple Crown trail during his 3-year-old season only to rebound last year, winning the Grade 1 Awesome Again.

“We wanted to have a clear break and we had it,” said Ortiz, Jr. “He broke a step slow the last couple times so that was my goal to make him break. He put me in a perfect spot. I sat second and I just got beat. Second-best today.”

Race favorite Cyberknife went off at 2-1 and finished sixth in the swan song race of his racing career. He now heads to Spendthrift Farm next for his second career in the breeding shed. Trainer Brad Cox was disappointed in the son of Gun Runner’s effort.

“He didn’t look like he fired to me,” said Cox dejectedly. “He had a little bit of a wide trip and at the three-eighths pole I could kind of tell he wasn’t traveling. He broke well but they got away from him. It reminded me a little bit of the race at Parx when he ran third there. It wasn’t to be. It didn’t work out.”

Earlier on the card, Atone ($9.60) won the fifth annual Pegasus World Cup Turf with Ortiz, Jr. aboard for trainer Mike Maker. Post Time top selection Queen Goddess ($10.40) won the second annual Pegasus Filly and Mare Turf, jockey Luiz Saez was in the irons for trainer Michael McCarthy.

It was another big Pegasus day at the South Florida track, and Art Collector made a statement to the racing world that he’s not to be taken lightly in 2023.

“Obviously, we know this horse runs fresh,” said Mott. “We’ll talk this week, make sure the horse comes back good. I think we work backwards from some of the bigger races and some of the spots that we’d like to run in during the course of the year. We’ll give him time to recover and that will give us a chance to plot out our next race.”

Racing now turns to the Derby trail leading up to the First Saturday in May. Several minutes after Pegasus’ conclusion, a top Derby contender, Arabian Knight, emerged victorious by extended lengths at Oaklawn Park in the Southwest Stakes and will be one to watch in the coming months.

Gene Kershner, a Buffalo-based turf writer, is a member of the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters Association, and tweets @EquiSpace.