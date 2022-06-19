Another championship just out of reach for Bandits

The sea of orange inside KeyBank Center turned its back on the box field below as the final horn rang. The air felt thick, with sporadic cheers and fans around the arena fixating their eyes on the mob swarming around Colorado’s goal.

It was another year so close, yet so far away from an NLL Championship returning to Buffalo.

Buffalo Bandits fall in National Lacrosse League title game to Colorado Mammoth, 10-8 Colorado held on for a 10-8 victory over Buffalo in Game 3 of the NLL Cup Finals to win its first championship since 2006, silencing what had been a boisterous Bandits crowd.

The Mammoth won the trophy with a 10-8 victory in a Game 3 finale against the Bandits, making it the third title opportunity that they’ve lost since 2016.

Buffalo led the series after Game 1, then lost two straight games – one in front of a sold out KeyBank Center. How did Colorado find a way to shock the famed Banditland crowd and win its second franchise championship against the same opponent?

“We just couldn't seem to get through it, which was very similar to game one,” Bandits head coach John Tavares said. “It seemed to be the same ... but, unfortunately, for them, not us.”

Buffalo's chances faltered when the team was one quarter away from the title in Game 2. Holding a 7-6 lead in the final quarter, the Bandits could see the trophy in hand.

Then Colorado scored five unanswered goals.

The upward trend on offense helped bring energy to the Mammoth’s game, giving the NLL Championship MVP, goalie Dillon Ward, a chance to make a few adjustments that forced Game 3. His modifications again were the difference in the final, as he set an NLL Championship record with 55 saves for the trophy.

“He's way over the front of the top of his crease,” Bandits captain Steve Priolo said after Game 3. “We couldn't get him back onto his line ... he played really well.”

On offense, Silver Creek alum Zed Williams was a problem for the Bandits from Game 1. With Colorado’s Ryan Lee out for the series, Williams took over as the Mammoth’s offensive leader and scored four goals each game.

In Game 3, Williams scored the opening goal and the game-winner in his hometown.

“We saw what he was capable of,” Mammoth head coach Pat Coyle said. “I just think he's a tough matchup and defenses have to adjust for him.”

The Bandits, on the other hand, had NLL Goaltender of the Year finalist Matt Vinc as their star throughout the series. It wasn’t the performance Ward put together, but Vinc helped achieve a smaller goal at the end of Game 2: limit Colorado to no more than 10 goals.

Colorado made Buffalo’s game harder by forcing it to shoot from the outside. Now, it wasn’t an easy task for an offensive star to match Williams’ production. Rookie attackman Tehoka Nanticoke did so in Game 1, scoring one-third of the Bandits’ goals in a 15-14 victory, but was silenced throughout the rest of the series.

Buffalo only had one player score a hat trick the remainder of the series, Kyle Buchanan in the finale. Josh Byrne had the opportunity to join Buchanan, but had a few of his goals washed out for impeding the goalie crease.

Overturned goals were common in Game 3, with three goals in the first half taken back against Buffalo. Was it the difference? There’s no telling, but it made it much harder for the Bandits to get creative on offense.

“We could score in transition,” Priolo said, “and there had been some ... called back and we could’ve helped in that way, too.”

So instead, Buffalo was forced to watch Colorado celebrate from the bench as fans filed out the door.

“That seems to be the theme,” Tavares said. “Last time we saw this, it was the same situation.”

Since the league switched its championship format to a best-of-three series, the Bandits have struggled to win it all. The first two appearances were swept by opponents, making this series the first all-or-nothing game Buffalo has played.

It’s a small light in the Bandits’ disappointment, but it’s also the second consecutive year the team made it to the championship. There’s no guarantee for what can happen between now and December, but the experience could be the starting stepping stone for a title in 2023.

“We ran into a hot team,” Tavares said. “[But] I gotta give credit to our guys for playing hard all year long. They never quit, played to the end.”

