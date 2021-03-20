Ankle injury doesn't stop Bona's Dominick Welch in March Madness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jaren Holmes wasn’t surprised Dominick Welch wanted to return to the court after sustaining what could have been a game-ending injury.
It wasn’t just because Welch, a guard from Cheektowaga, insisted he wasn’t finished in the NCAA Tournament, either. Holmes said that resiliency was in Welch’s character.
“When Dom went out, he kept telling us, ‘I'll be back, I'll be back,’ and he was working just to get back,” said Holmes, a guard for the Bonnies. “When he went down I knew he was coming back, I knew he wasn't done for the game. For him to come back and finish it out like we started, it's just emotional. It's big.”
Hindered by poor first-half shooting, with little offensive presence behind the perimeter, the Bonnies were quickly ushered out of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, after a 76-61 loss to eighth-seeded LSU.
Welch injured his right ankle midway through the first half of ninth-seeded Bona’s 76-61 loss to No. 8 LSU on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Although Bona coach Mark Schmidt didn’t disclose specifics regarding Welch’s injury, he admitted that losing Welch for part of the first half hurt his team, particularly as it struggled to make its shots and keep up with LSU’s pace of rebounding. The Tigers had 49 rebounds, including 14 offensive rebounds.
“Dom played like at 50 percent,” Schmidt said of Welch, who finished with six points. “Give Dom credit. He's a really tough kid and he was hurting, as you saw. Went back in to get re-taped and he was a shell of himself. They beat us on the backboard and Dom is one of our better rebounders, you know, can get the ball. He just couldn't move.
“No excuses. Like I said, LSU, they beat us, but Dom wasn't Dom. Early on that little loose ball, he got twisted up, and he fought through it, and give Dom credit, he didn't go to the bench, he didn't make excuses, he just tried to fight through it, and that's a part of the game. That's a part of the game.”
Welch played 19 minutes of the second half, and Holmes didn’t think Welch was going to sit out for the remainder of the game.
“I think a lot of people don't see those type of things because they're behind closed doors, but he's a brother for life to me, and he's family,” Holmes said. “He's just a special guy. It just shows his toughness and his love for the game, honestly.
Housing teams in a bubble environment is one of the steps that the NCAA is taking to mitigate any spread of Covid-19. The NCAA is administering PCR tests to the 68 teams in the tournament. As of Thursday morning, there were eight positive cases out of 9,100 tests.
No meeting between Bona, Michigan
LSU’s defeat of Bona meant that a potential showdown with Western New York ties won’t happen in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
LSU will face No. 1 Michigan on Monday, after the Wolverines defeated No. 16 Texas Southern 82-66 on Saturday at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson scored 16 points; Dickinson’s mother, Kathy, played volleyball at Niagara, and his father, Tim, played basketball at Buffalo State. Also, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel was UB’s athletic director from 2005 to 2012. He is in his sixth year in the same role with the Wolverines.
Enshrined in front of Assembly Hall
The approach to Assembly Hall included a small shrine at the base of the flagpole in front of one of college basketball’s most notable facilities.
Upon closer inspection, though, it is a framed photo of Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens, surrounded by candles. Stevens, who coached at Butler and led the Bulldogs to the Final Four in 2010 and 2011, is a sentimental favorite in the Hoosier State to become Indiana's new men’s basketball coach, after the Hoosiers fired Archie Miller earlier this month.
Stevens, an Indiana native, told reporters Friday that he is not considering the opening at Indiana.
“I tried to say it as clearly as I could and also make sure that people understand that place is special to me," Stevens said. "Because I don’t want to make it sound like it’s not. But, like I said the other day, I’m so grateful to this organization, and to the people here, and for all that they’ve done for us.”
March Madness by the numbers
