Ankle injury doesn't stop Bona's Dominick Welch in March Madness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Jaren Holmes wasn’t surprised Dominick Welch wanted to return to the court after sustaining what could have been a game-ending injury.

It wasn’t just because Welch, a guard from Cheektowaga, insisted he wasn’t finished in the NCAA Tournament, either. Holmes said that resiliency was in Welch’s character.

“When Dom went out, he kept telling us, ‘I'll be back, I'll be back,’ and he was working just to get back,” said Holmes, a guard for the Bonnies. “When he went down I knew he was coming back, I knew he wasn't done for the game. For him to come back and finish it out like we started, it's just emotional. It's big.”

St. Bonaventure ushered out of NCAA Tournament after loss to LSU Hindered by poor first-half shooting, with little offensive presence behind the perimeter, the Bonnies were quickly ushered out of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, after a 76-61 loss to eighth-seeded LSU.

Welch injured his right ankle midway through the first half of ninth-seeded Bona’s 76-61 loss to No. 8 LSU on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Although Bona coach Mark Schmidt didn’t disclose specifics regarding Welch’s injury, he admitted that losing Welch for part of the first half hurt his team, particularly as it struggled to make its shots and keep up with LSU’s pace of rebounding. The Tigers had 49 rebounds, including 14 offensive rebounds.