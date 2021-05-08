Angola's Patrick Mix scores submission win at Bellator 258

Angola’s Patrick Mix beat late-replacement ­­­­Albert Morales in the third round with an arm-triangle choke at Bellator 258 Friday night in Uncasville, Conn. Mix, a former Lake Shore wrestler, stopped Morales at 2:40 of the third.

Mix (14-1, 3-1 Bellator) was scheduled to fight James Gallagher, but Gallagher pulled out of the fight Wednesday, citing a shoulder injury.

“James, no offense to him or to other people that have pulled out, but he’s a pull-out merchant,” Mix told MMA Junkie on Wednesday. “Very disappointing because he took the easy way out. He could have just went in there and rolled over and let me pound him and took the easy way out that way, but he didn’t even show up to the fight.”

Mix, 27, is a former Lake Shore wrestler and an assistant coach. This was his first bout since the only loss of his pro or amateur career when Juan Archuleta won the vacant bantamweight title via unanimous decision in September.

Sergio Pettis beat Archuleta for the title Friday, and Mix has his eyes on Pettis (21-5, 3-0).

“I want next against @sergiopettis!” Mix tweeted. “Next ranked #2 guy in the division.”