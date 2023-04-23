Angola native Patchy Mix said he was eager for Saturday night's Bellator bantamweight World Grand Prix finals because of the unreal opportunity it presented.

The $1 million prize. Grand Prix and interim title belts. In Hawaii. In front of family and friends.

Mix checked off all those and added to his highlight reel as it took him less than 90 seconds of Round 1 to knock out interim champion Raufeon Stots with a brutal jumping knee at Bellator 295 in Honolulu.

"People think I'm just a ground guy. I just knocked out 19-1 Raufeon Stots in a minute with my backside knee," Mix said in his post-fight interview on the broadcast. "I've been working that for months. I knew he dips and I knew I could catch him. I earned these belts, I earned $1 million and I earned my black belt tonight."

Mix might have entered the grand prix as an underdog, but beat former RIZIN champ Kyoji Horiguchi by decision and submitted Magomed Magomedov.

He moved his record to 18-1 and 7-1 in Bellator. It was his first knockout in Bellator, having been dominant via submission.

Mix, who lives and trains in Las Vegas, now awaits a unification bout against either current 135-pound titleholder Sergio Pettis or featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull. They meet June 16. Pettis was injured, leading to the creation of an interim title while he was sidelined.

“I’ll be there,” Mix said. “I’ll sit cageside. It doesn’t matter. It’s No. 1 vs. No. 7 pound-for-pound, so whoever comes out on top will be on top.”

Before the fight, Mix had said he wanted to use the $1 million to buy a house for his mother and family in Buffalo.

Among those offering congratulations was Mix's high school alma mater, Lake Shore.

"Congratulations Pat! Well deserved. Eagles everywhere are proud to call you our own," the school's athletics account tweeted.