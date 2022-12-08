Angola's Patchy Mix aims for Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix championship final

Angola native Patchy “No Love” Mix will attempt to take the next step toward the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix championship and the $1 million prize when he fights Magomed “Tiger” Magomedova in a semifinal bout Friday at Bellator 289 in Uncasville, Conn.

Mix (16-1) is ranked No. 2 in his weight class; Magomedova (19-2) is No. 4.

In the other semifinal, also at Bellator 289, Raufeon Stots (18-1) will defend his interim bantamweight championship against No. 6-ranked Danny Sabatello (13-1). Stots earned the title during the Grand Prix due to an injury to champion Sergio Pettis (22-5).

The semifinal winners meet in the Grand Prix finale, at a date to be announced for the interim bantamweight title, the $1 million and a showdown against Pettis.

Mix advanced to the semifinals by defeating former Bellator and Rizin champion Kyoji Horiguchi by unanimous decision at Bellator 279 in April. Magomedov defeated former UFC contender Enrique Barzola by fourth-round submission at Bellator 282 in June.

“Magomed Magomedov and I are friends. We're very cordial,” Mix told the Bellator production team. “We have the same management and we've trained in the same room multiple times. We both have a lot of respect for each other.

“We always figured that we would not end up fighting each other unless it was for the belt. We didn't really want to push that fight together unless we had to, and now we have to. At the end of the day, he's a competitor, I'm a competitor, we're both game and we're both trying to get that million dollars. It's nothing but respect. He's dangerous and so am I.

“I definitely respect the fact that he's one of the best in the world at bantamweight and I'm looking forward to the test.”

Showtime will air the main card beginning at 9 p.m. The preliminary bouts begin at 5 p.m. and can be seen via YouTube livestream.