Angola native Patchy “No Love” Mix already has designs on what he would do with the $1 million prize should he win the Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix MMA final Saturday night in Honolulu.

“I’d like to buy my mom a house or a big house for me and my family in Buffalo and just take care of my family,” he told reporters this week. “That’s really it. I don’t have anything other than that, specifically, in mind. You know, I like my car and I like all the things that I have. My daughter has everything. She’s spoiled as hell, but I want to help out my brothers and sisters and just anybody in the family who needs it.”

Mix (17-1, 6-1 Bellator) faces Raufeon Stots (19-1, 7-0) in the main event at Bellator 295 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.

More than the money is at stake. Stots is the interim champion, so Mix could capture his first world championship belt, along with the Grand Prix belt.

A win would put him in position for a title match against the winner of Sergio Pettis and Patricio Pitbull, who meet at Bellator 297 on June 16. Pettis missed time because of injury, leading Bellator to crown an interim bantamweight champion. Pitbull is the current Bellator featherweight champion.

Mix’s given name is Patrick, but he was nicknamed “Patchy” as a child by his grandparents. He went by Patrick “Patchy” Mix early in his career.

Mix wrestled at Lake Shore and later was the JV wrestling coach at Sweet Home.

“Growing up in Western New York impacted me tremendously in my life and career,” Mix told The Buffalo News. “I wanted to become like Jon Jones, who also came out of New York and has worked his way up to being one of the greats in all of MMA.”

Mix went 11-0 as an amateur in MMA and later had a thriving career in the King of the Cage promotion that saw him win the bantamweight title and headline cards at Seneca Niagara and Seneca Allegany Casinos.

“I live full time in Las Vegas now, but New York will always be home for me,” Mix said.

Mix ran his record to 13-0 with nine submissions and one knockout to earn his first world championship opportunity. Juan Archuleta pounded away at Mix’s body to retain the championship by unanimous decision at Bellator 246 in September 2020.

Since then, Mix has won his last four bouts, including two in the eight-man Grand Prix.

“This will be the first of many belts for me, and I’m looking forward to my second opportunity to do this correctly,” he told reporters. “Not everybody is like Michael Jordan. Some of these guys are like LeBron James, it takes them a couple of chances to get their rings. I think I’ll have many.

“This is my second chance at the world title, and I really want to take advantage of it and soak it all in. I really want to live in the moment. With this Grand Prix final comes such an opportunity. In Hawaii. All my friends and family. Fighting in the Grand Prix finals. Being able to gather two belts real quick. A million dollars. It’s an amazing opportunity, and I’m blessed to have it.”