Allen edges Reichert for State Amateur title

A final-round 66, including a par-4 on No. 18, lifted James Allen of Scarsdale to a one-stroke victory over defending champion Ben Reichert on Friday at the New York State Men's Amateur Golf Championship at the Schuyler Meadows Course in Loudonville.

Reichert, of Williamsville, won the event in 2019, the last time the tournament was contested. He had moved from 52nd after the first round to just two shots off the lead after Thursday’s Round 2. He shot a 68 and a 70 in Friday’s two rounds

Allen, 19, of the Scarsdale Golf Club had carded a 70 and 72 in the first two rounds and then posted a 72 and a 66 on Friday for a total of 280. He shot a 31 in the back nine in the final round, including pars on Nos. 17 and 18.

Reichert, 23, a Williamsville North graduate and a senior at Alabama-Birmingham, shot 34 on the back nine, including a bogey on No. 18.

Aiden Spampinato of Locust Hill finished three strokes behind the winner with rounds of 72 and 68 to finish at 283. Sean Puleo from the host club was another stroke back after a 70 and 71. Matthew Ferrari of the Met PGA Junior Golf Club finished fifth after a 73 and 71.