Allen edges Reichert for State Amateur title

A final-round 66, including a par-4 on No. 18, lifted James Allen of Scarsdale to a one-stroke victory over defending champion Ben Reichert on Friday at the New York State Men's Amateur Golf Championship at the Schuyler Meadows Course in Loudonville.
Reichert, of Williamsville, won the event in 2019, the last time the tournament was contested. He had moved from 52nd after the first round to just two shots off the lead after Thursday’s Round 2. He shot a 68 and a 70 in Friday’s two rounds
Allen, 19, of the Scarsdale Golf Club had carded a 70 and 72 in the first two rounds and then posted a 72 and a 66 on Friday for a total of 280. He shot a 31 in the back nine in the final round, including pars on Nos. 17 and 18.
Reichert, 23, a Williamsville North graduate and a senior at Alabama-Birmingham, shot 34 on the back nine, including a bogey on No. 18.
Aiden Spampinato of Locust Hill finished three strokes behind the winner with rounds of 72 and 68 to finish at 283. Sean Puleo from the host club was another stroke back after a 70 and 71. Matthew Ferrari of the Met PGA Junior Golf Club finished fifth after a 73 and 71.
After Reichert, the closest WNY golfer to the lead was Jamie Miller of Crag Burn, who tied for seventh after a 74 in the third round and a 72 in the final round to finish at 290.
Jacob Katz of Brookfield rallied with a 70 in the third round followed by a 73 to finish tied for 14th at 292.
Charlie Fischer from East Aurora was tied for 21st with two rounds of 72 Friday to post a 294.
Tyler Edholm of the Pendleton Creek GC was tied for 31st with 72 and 77 in the final rounds.
Nathaniel Fox of Willowbrook tied for 41st with a total of 301 and rounds of 77 and 75.
U.S. Senior Am qualifier
Buffalo’s Brian Kumiega was named second alternate for the U.S. Senior Amateur after a three-way tie and playoff at a qualifier Thursday at Stafford Country Club.
Kumiega, Jamesville’s Don Burns and Churchville’s Jim Scorse, who was playing on his home course, shot 3-over 75.
Kumiega was eliminated on the first playoff hole. Scorse won the playoff on the second hole, meaning Burns was the first alternate.
The U.S. Senior Amateur Championship is scheduled for Aug. 28-Sept. 2 at the Country Club of Detroit.
Among the other Buffalo area players in the field, Robert Dewitt of East Amherst was ninth, shooting a 78. Danny Irwin from Buffalo was tied for 10th with a 79. Bob Rosen, also of Buffalo, was tied for 12th with an 80.