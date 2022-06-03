Allegany-Limestone's Angelina Napoleon among the brightest stars at the Section VI state track and field qualifier

It’s easy to pick out the stars of the Section VI State Qualifier Track and Field Meet in a given year. They are the ones who are running by themselves.

And there was no more lonely runner than Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone in the first day of competition, which took place on Friday afternoon at West Seneca West High School.

The junior turned in a time of 2:08.03 in the 800-meter run, one of the few finals in the track events of the day. That was way ahead — more than 11 seconds — of Abby Brunenavs of Maple Grove in the Division II (small school) race. In fact, that time was less than a tenth of a second slower than the Section VI record of 2:07.94. That mark was set in 2019 by Maxanna Grubb. The time also broke the track record by more than five seconds.

Her effort was rewarded with a big ovation as she passed the main grandstand in the last few dozen meters.

“I love it,” Napoleon said. “It gives me so much motivation down the stretch. I’m dying, so it feels good to hear people supporting you.”

The Lady Gators’ standout also won the 3,000-meter event in 10:11.73, setting another track record by .03 seconds. You’d have to say she’s peaking at the right time as the school season comes to a close.

“It feels good, it feels fresh and strong,” she said. “I hope I’ll be fresh next week for States. It’s seeing how your body feels. You don’t want to overwork leading up to it.”

In the large school 800-meter race, Lillie Bogdan of Frontier gave it all she had in winning her race in 2:13.26. She was a couple of seconds ahead of Anneliese Henrich of Orchard Park.

On the boys side in that event, there was no happier winner on the day than Trenton Shutters of Southwestern. He took the Division II race in 1:55:09 — one of the top-10 times in the state and a personal best. He cut more than a second off his qualifying time of 1:56.18.

“I knew I worked hard, but I didn’t know I’d come up with it. I was really happy with the results. … I was going to go out aggressive and rely on adrenaline to get me to the finish,” he said.

Then in the Division I race at that distance, Andrew Core of Hutch-Tech held off Sidney Morris of Kenmore East to win in 1:57.37. Even though Core already had a ticket to the states, earned from a time earlier in the year, he gave it his all.

“Honestly, I was pushing so hard to get behind the second person at first,” he said. “Then I saw my chance and I had to go for it in the end.”

Back in the 3,000-meter event, Noel Barlette of Orchard Park set a personal best with a time of 10:22.87 to win at Division I. The sophomore ranks in the state’s top 50 of the event. She might have been pushed along by some good competition; Charlotte Costich of Clarence (10:26.60) more than provided that.

“Usually when I’m running by myself, I know how to pace myself,” Barlette said. “With Charlotte staying behind me until the last lap, it really did push me.”

Jacob Brink added to Allegany-Limestone’s big day in the 3,200 meters. He put up a time of 9:35.82, although Evan Owens of East Aurora put up a good battle in finishing less than three seconds back.

“It was all right — right about what I was shooting for,” Brink said about his time. “I’m going to take it easy now, get as fresh as possible and go as fast as possible next week.”

Finally in the large school race, Joseph Bertola of Orchard Park ran almost exactly the race he wanted to run — and the result was a win.

“I went into this with a goal of 9:35, so I broke it,” he said about his 9:34.73 time. “My PR (personal record) was 9:54, and I had only done it in dual meets.”

In girls competition in field events, Alyssa Armitage of Starpoint ranks as the state’s best after a vault of 13 feet in the pole vault. That was four feet better than anyone in the Division I field. In Division II, Kate Hillyard of East Aurora broke 10 feet with a 10-1 vault for the title.

Madison Francis of Lancaster (39-7.5) and Melanie Meyers of Newfane (35-11.25) were winners in the triple jump. Veda Jauch of Starpoint and Marinna Heichberger of Springville took the shot put at 36-4.75 and 35.1 respectively.

On the boys side, CJ Krzanowicz of Cheektowaga smashed the track record with a leap of 22-8.25 in the long jump. But Moete Koloko of Sweet Home went even farther — 23 feet, 2.75 inches — to rank in the top 10 in the state this year. Both won division titles.

Dominic Cervellera of Orchard Park was Division I’s best discus thrower at 143 feet. Ryan Oleksy of Holland captured the title in Division II (136-6).

All winners are guaranteed spots in next week’s State Championships in the Syracuse area, although there are other ways to qualify for the event. The local meet will continue at West Seneca West on Saturday.