All-In Sports falls in opener of All-America Amateur Baseball Association national tourney

Buffalo Firefighters AAABA champion All-In Sports lost its opener in pool play Monday at the All-America Amateur Baseball Association national tournament in Johnstown, Pa., falling to Cumming Motors of Altoona 6-3.

All-In Sports of Cheektowaga has two games remaining in Pool D. Buffalo will face New Brunswick, N.J., at noon Tuesday at Westmont Field and Johnstown-Paul Carpenters at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tyler Phillips (Cleveland Hill/Fredonia State) had three hits in four at-bats in Monday's loss to one of the four local teams in the tournament. Two Altoona teams and two from Johnstown are in the 16-team field. Jake Hillard, Hunter Klotz, Matt Parks and Drew Weglarz each had two hits for Altoona-Cumming.

Mitch Floccare (St. Joe's) and Tyler Kerl had two hits each for All-In Sports, which matched the 11-hit total of Cumming. Tanner Gillis (Williamsville East/ Cedarville U.) took the loss for the Buffalo entry. Winning pitcher Dylan Gearhart of Paul Carpenter stuck out nine.

New Orleans, which won the last AAABA national tournament in 2019, defeated Martellas of Johnstown, 12-7, in its opener. Other first-day winners were Cleveland, Columbus, Philadelphia, Youngstown (Ohio) and Maryland State.