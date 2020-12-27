Alan Pergament: The folklore of 'fan-demonium': As Van Miller might say: Do you believe it?

It would have been an extreme coincidence if Talley heard Miller say the word before giving his quote. After all, he was on the field or the sideline for the game during the broadcast.

Cichon, who was the game day producer on the Bills broadcasts for WBEN-AM in the 1990s and Miller’s producer at WIVB-TV (Channel 4), said the Bills voice often used the word “pandemonium” to describe the fans at Rich Stadium. Notably, Cichon said Miller used “pandemonium” when the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in 1980 for the first time in a decade.

The media historian supports Warner’s explanation that Talley coined the phrase but concedes it is tough to prove.

Knowing Miller, Cichon said if he coined the word “fan-demonium” before 1993 the world would have known it.

“It’s tough to prove a negative, so I can’t say for sure that Van didn’t coin the word fan-demonium,” he wrote in a text. “But I can say two things for sure. Had Van created the phrase, he would have taken credit for it. Often. Also, if Van had said it on the radio broadcast, producer John Demerle would have flagged the highlight as he sent it to NFL Films – and I can’t imagine it would have been anything less than an instant classic, repeated over and over as the legend of Bills fandom grew through the Super Bowl years.