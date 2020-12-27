Alan Pergament: The folklore of 'fan-demonium': As Van Miller might say: Do you believe it?

Some sentimental Buffalo Bills fans might have imagined Van Miller shouting “fan-demonium” up in heaven last week as Ralph Wilson and Tim Russert joined in celebration after the team’s 48-19 victory over the Denver Broncos clinched their first AFC East title in 25 years.
But those fans might not know the real story about where the word “fandemonium” came from and who first coined the term.
Miller, the radio voice of the Bills for 37 seasons, is widely credited for at the very least popularizing the term.
In an interview with Miller a year before his death in 2014, he became animated when it was suggested that former Bills linebacker Darryl Talley first coined the term “Fandemonium” years before Miller.
“No, he did not,” Miller protested.
The classic call of fandemonium by Miller came after the Bills’ historic 41-38 overtime victory over the Houston Oilers in what is known as the Comeback Game on Jan. 3, 1993. It is available to hear on the internet.
Said Miller: “It is bedlam. It is pandemonium. It is fandemonium. It is fantastic."
It was hard to tell Miller during the 2014 interview that Talley coined the word more than four years before the play-by-play announcer made it gold-plated.
To use one of Miller’s favorite expressions, “Do you believe it?”
No one questions Miller’s influence on making the word legendary.
And the invention of the word doesn’t deserve a Watergate-type investigation. But the two cases do have one thing in common: Missing tapes.
Media historian Steve Cichon said WBEN, which carried the Bills games in the 1980s, threw out the tapes of the games when the station moved in 1999 and the technology to play them back barely exists anymore anyway.
Without the tapes, anecdotal evidence supports the theory that Talley first coined the word before Miller spread it around the world via the internet.
There is newspaper evidence supporting the view that Talley first coined the term.
Gene Warner, the highly respected, retired Buffalo News reporter, has the headline and the shirt to prove it was Talley’s creation.
“Van Miller clearly deserves the credit for turning ‘fandemonium’ into a rallying cry for Bills fans,” said Warner. “He made it his signature phrase after uttering it repeatedly on Bills radio broadcasts. But he did not coin ‘fandemonium.’ That honor goes to Talley.”
Warner said he was at a restaurant one day when he saw Talley across the room and thought of asking him whether he wanted to copyright the word. But he decided not to go there.
Warner explained – and the headline and shirt proves – that Talley used the word when the Bills beat the New York Jets, 9-6, in overtime and ended a six-year playoff drought and clinched the AFC East title on Nov. 20, 1988.
“After the game, several thousand Bills fans stormed the Rich Stadium field, tearing down the goalposts and anything else they could find; one iconic photo showed three fans sitting or standing on the partially downed crossbar,” recalled Warner. “Afterwards, in the Bills locker room, Talley was asked to describe the wild postgame scene. 'What do they call it – Pandemonium?'" he replied. "This was fan-demonium. It was so much fun.'"
The lead in the front page story of The Buffalo News the next day, written by Warner, was as following: “For once in their lives, the four huge gladiators — Bruce Smith, Cornelius Bennett, Darryl Talley and Leon Seals — were but mere spectators as they stood on the NBC camera stand in Rich Stadium’s southeast end zone and watched a victory-starved town go crazy. This wasn’t their party.”
The fandemonium quote came a few paragraphs later.
Warner explained: “An alert Buffalo News copy editor had the good sense to use Talley’s new ‘word’ in the front-page banner headline: “‘Fan-demonium’ Breaks Out After Bills Clinch Division Title.”
A local department store even sold T-shirts featuring the front-page story and photo.
It would have been an extreme coincidence if Talley heard Miller say the word before giving his quote. After all, he was on the field or the sideline for the game during the broadcast.
Cichon, who was the game day producer on the Bills broadcasts for WBEN-AM in the 1990s and Miller’s producer at WIVB-TV (Channel 4), said the Bills voice often used the word “pandemonium” to describe the fans at Rich Stadium. Notably, Cichon said Miller used “pandemonium” when the Bills beat the Miami Dolphins in 1980 for the first time in a decade.
The media historian supports Warner’s explanation that Talley coined the phrase but concedes it is tough to prove.
Knowing Miller, Cichon said if he coined the word “fan-demonium” before 1993 the world would have known it.
“It’s tough to prove a negative, so I can’t say for sure that Van didn’t coin the word fan-demonium,” he wrote in a text. “But I can say two things for sure. Had Van created the phrase, he would have taken credit for it. Often. Also, if Van had said it on the radio broadcast, producer John Demerle would have flagged the highlight as he sent it to NFL Films – and I can’t imagine it would have been anything less than an instant classic, repeated over and over as the legend of Bills fandom grew through the Super Bowl years.
“Van eventually adopted the word, which obviously sounded a lot like the word he’d been using for decades. But I don’t think he coined it.”
Still, the idea that Miller was the first to say it after the win over the Jets in 1988 has become folklore. According to Wikipedia, “fandemonium is a neologism coined by Van Miller.”
In a recent Buffalo News story, ESPN’s Christine Lisi, an Olean native, said she still remembers legendary Bills broadcaster Van Miller exclaiming, “It is fan-demonium!” after Scott Norwood’s field goal gave the Bills the win over the Jets in overtime.
Even John Murphy, who was Miller’s analyst and replaced him as play-by-play announcer, said Sunday that he thought Miller said it first during the Bills overtime win over the Jets and was surprised to hear otherwise.
Janine Talley, Darryl’s wife, also gave Miller credit for the word in a Buffalo News article she wrote after Miller’s death.
“He had just passed away and it was a term associated with Van,” she explained. But she wasn’t taking the credit away from her husband.
She said one of her cousins was in Western New York for the Bills-Jets game in 1988, saw the headline and had it framed.
“I remember Darryl being credited with it,” said Janine. “He said he said it in the excitement of the moment. It just rhymed with pandemonium, that’s why he said it. Darryl had a lot of isms similar to Yogi Berra.”
Janine posted a 40-second video of her husband watching the Bills-Denver game Saturday and listening to the end-of-the-game praise of the fan base of the playoff-bound Bills.
“That’s the thing that kills me, they can’t have any fans there,” said Talley. “Can you imagine what that would be like?”
Janine Talley wished she had continued recording her husband.
“As soon as I stopped recording, he said it was ‘fandemonium,’” she said.