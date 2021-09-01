After long layoff, City Honors girls soccer picks up victory

Nearly two years after City Honors played its last girls varsity soccer game, the Centaurs returned to the pitch on Wednesday at Johnnie B. Wiley Field.
Coach Jason Milne’s team picked up where the last City Honors team left off last spring when the baseball team won the Section VI championship.
Led by junior Uma Battacharjee’s three goals, Honors pinned a 5-2 loss on Akron in a nonleague game at site of what once was called “The Rockpile” in the Buffalo Bills’ early years. Sophomore midfielder Lydia Lane had the other two goals fore the Centaurs, who built a 4-0 first half lead.
Lane scored the game’s first two goals before Battachargee scored twice in just over a minute, the second on a penalty kick.
City Honors went to the sectional B-1 championship in its previous girls soccer game in 2019, losing to Iroquois. There was no varsity season for Buffalo Public Schools teams in 2020 because of Covid-19.
Thirteen girls from the 2019 team are on this year’s team including Battacharjee, who contributed nine goals to the team in her freshman season.
“Last year was tough and we’re excited to get back,” Milne said. “The girls were able to stay together with some practices and played on some club teams.”
The Honors girls held a team bonfire to get fired up for the new season and continued the tradition of awarding the “Pizza Hat” on Wednesday to a team member who made a contribution to the victory.
Wednesday, the honor sent to sophomore midfielder Analeise Milne, who assisted on two goals. She is one of two daughters Milne has on the team. The other is senior defender Ella Milne. Catherine Stephens assisted on the first Centaurs goal. Liana Herzog had the other assist for Honors.
A third sister, Natalie, played on the 2019 team but missed the opportunity to have a senior season last fall when the season was called off.
While City Honors was opening its season on Wednesday, Natalie Milne was making her collegiate debut for Houghton College in a game against Alfred Tech at Houghton. As soon as the City Honors game was over, the Milnes hurried off to watch a stream of the Houghton’s game, which ended a bit later.
Houghton won, 3-0, making it an all-winning day for the Milne family.
Cydney Brandt and Lauren Wagner scored for Akron, which was also playing its season opener.