After long layoff, City Honors girls soccer picks up victory

Nearly two years after City Honors played its last girls varsity soccer game, the Centaurs returned to the pitch on Wednesday at Johnnie B. Wiley Field.

Coach Jason Milne’s team picked up where the last City Honors team left off last spring when the baseball team won the Section VI championship.

Led by junior Uma Battacharjee’s three goals, Honors pinned a 5-2 loss on Akron in a nonleague game at site of what once was called “The Rockpile” in the Buffalo Bills’ early years. Sophomore midfielder Lydia Lane had the other two goals fore the Centaurs, who built a 4-0 first half lead.

Lane scored the game’s first two goals before Battachargee scored twice in just over a minute, the second on a penalty kick.

City Honors went to the sectional B-1 championship in its previous girls soccer game in 2019, losing to Iroquois. There was no varsity season for Buffalo Public Schools teams in 2020 because of Covid-19.

Thirteen girls from the 2019 team are on this year’s team including Battacharjee, who contributed nine goals to the team in her freshman season.

“Last year was tough and we’re excited to get back,” Milne said. “The girls were able to stay together with some practices and played on some club teams.”